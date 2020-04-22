Nicholas John Crilley, accused of abducting, raping, and torturing a woman in 2017, has pleaded guilty to 54 charges against him. Not only did Crilley hold the then 21-year-old woman captive against her will, he also assaulted and burnt her, leaving her with lifelong injuries and scars. At his sentencing next week, the culprit may be given a life sentence which the prosecution has pushed for.

Queensland District Court heard how the former bank employee abducted his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in June of 2017. Following her abduction, the victim was held captive in Crilley's Brisbane home for most of her 23-day captivity. Prosecutor Sandra Cupina informed the court that Cirlley's sadistic abuse of the victim became more vicious as the woman became more injured.

The victim's pain sexually aroused Crilley. He used various methods to burn the victim. He poured boiling water on her, then used acetone, and eventually set her on fire. The victim has burns to 46 percent of her body. Along with burns, the victim sustained broken bones, deep cuts to her face, internal bleeding, and degloving of her skin. She was even forced to eat her own faeces. Her wounds were allowed to fester to the point where her face had wounds with maggots in them.

After nearly killing the victim, Crilley left her for dead, called 000, and fled using the victim's car. When paramedics found the victim, they thought that she was dead. Crilley was arrested after eight days following a police chase, 7 News reported.

Appearing in court on Tuesday, Crilley pleaded guilty to 54 offences including grievous bodily harm, deprivation of liberty and torture.

In the victim impact statement, the young woman spoke of the lasting damage Crilley has done. Even though she survived the ordeal, she had to be put in an induced coma. Speaking of the lasting trauma the victim stated, "every time I leave my home I am stared at. I do not see myself walking down an aisle and fulfilling a woman's dream of being married in a white gown to a man she loves."

Along with the mental and physical trauma, the victim also has to deal with the monetary burden of her treatment. A friend of the victim has started a GoFundMe to help her through the recovery process.

Crilley will return to court on May 1 for his sentencing.