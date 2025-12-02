Sean 'Diddy' Combs is fighting to block the release of the Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, produced by his long-time rival, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson. The project, which promises never-before-seen footage of Combs recorded just days before his 2024 arrest, has already ignited fierce backlash from the disgraced mogul's camp.

Combs' team condemned the documentary, calling the series 'unfair' and 'illegal.' The statement came after Good Morning America released a segment featuring interviews with 50 Cent and the series's director, Alex Stapleton.

Combs' Camp Calls It a 'Hit Piece'

'Netflix's so-called "documentary" is a shameful hit piece. Today's GMA teaser confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorised for release,' Combs' PR representative Juda Engelmayer said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, the day before the premiere of the docuseries.

'As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way. It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work,' Engelmayer added.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison on 3 October for sex trafficking by force, racketeering and transportation for purposes of prostitution. His release is currently scheduled for June 2028.

On 50 Cent's Involvement

The fallen hip hop mogul's team also criticised Netflix for giving creative control to 50 Cent, a man they describe as Combs' 'mortal enemy'. They argued that the 'In Da Club' rapper has spent years publicly attacking Combs.

'For Netflix to give his life story to someone who has publicly attacked him for decades feels like an unnecessary and deeply personal affront. At minimum, he expected fairness from people he respected,' the publicist's statement added.

But in an interview with ABC News' Robin Roberts, 50 Cent clarified his decision to become the executive producer of the docuseries. 'If I didn't say anything, you would interpret it as hip hop is fine with his behaviours,' the rapper said. 'There's no one else being vocal. So, you would look at it and just say ... "mind your business," or "lemme not say nothin' about nothin'," or those things that would allow an entire culture to register as if they're for that behaviour.'

Netflix's Response

In a statement sent to CNN, director Stapleton insisted that the footages used were obtained legally. 'It came to us. We obtained the footage legally and have the necessary rights,' Stapleton stated. 'We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker's identity confidential. One thing about Sean Combs is that he's always filming himself, and it's been an obsession throughout the decades. We also reached out to Sean Combs' legal team for an interview and comment multiple times, but did not hear back.'

Combs' lawyers have threatened to file legal action against the docuseries, issuing a cease-and-desist letter, saying their client will not hesitate to file a lawsuit against media entities and other institutions that violate his rights. They also warned Netflix that their client will sue them if they do not pull out the series or stop it from being released.

Despite the controversy, Netflix is scheduled to release Sean Combs: The Reckoning worldwide on 2 December 2025.