Rapper Lil Durk and his girlfriend India Cox were recently involved in a gunfight after several unidentified individuals broke into his home and shot at the duo.

According to a report in TMZ, the musician's home in the Chateau Elan neighbourhood of Braselton (outside Atlanta) became the target of a home invasion and aggravated assault on Sunday, July 11. The invaders broke into the house around 5 in the morning, and gunfire began shortly after, during which Durk and India also returned fire with the perpetrators. The couple survived the shooting without any injuries.

DJ Akademiks, a YouTuber, reported that police presence has been increased in the area after the incident. He said: "Lil Durk's residence in Atlanta had heavy police presence and was possibly raided due to an investigation about a shooting and other crimes. They said there was an alleged shooting around where he lived at. This is a gated community, they called him the victim."

The media personality, real name Livingston Allen, said that he received the information from other residents of the community, reports The Mirror. "His neighbours and people that lived in that community have reported it to me that like, 'Yo, Durk live down there and there are mad cops. FBI is trying to execute a search warrant'," he said.

The attack comes at a time when Lil Durk, real name Durk Derrick Banks, was preparing to go on tour with Lil Baby for "The Back Outside Tour." The 28-year-old is also due to perform at Cleveland's Summer Jam 2021 on August 27 before he starts travelling with Lil Baby in September.

The rapper's friends and other family members have also been victims of gun violence over the last few years. His older brother, OTF DThang, was shot to death outside of a strip club in Chicago just a month ago. His friend and fellow rapper King Von was killed after being gunned down in an Atlanta shooting in November 2020.

Durk himself surrendered to Atlanta authorities after he became wanted for a February shooting outside the Varsity restaurant in 2019. He was facing a rap that included a criminal attempt to commit murder and a criminal street gang charge.