American rapper Silento has been charged with assault after he allegedly tried to attack two strangers with a hatchet in Valley village in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that rapper Silento, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, is facing felony assault charges after being accused of attacking the two people, reports People magazine.

The police revealed that the 22-year-old rapper behind the smash hit "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The prosecutors alleged that he walked into an unlocked stranger's home in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, and tried to hit two people with a hatchet before one of them was able to disarm him.

As per the jail records, he is currently being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility on a $105,000 bond.

At the time of the alleged incident, the rapper was already out on bail for an arrest in Santa Ana, California after being booked on felony inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a domestic violence incident. He was arrested on Aug. 28 and posted bond on the same day, according to Orange County Sheriff's Department records.

The musician is scheduled to be presented before the judge on Friday morning at the Van Nuys Courthouse. If convicted for the felonies, he could receive a maximum sentence of six years in prison.

Silento rose to fame in 2015 with his hit single "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," which he released when he was just 17-years-old. The song and its video topped the charts and at the same time went viral on social media. The video gained over 2.5 million views within just one week and has been viewed more than 1.7 billion times on YouTube to date.

The song's dance-along video quickly drew millions of YouTube views and also inspired a dance craze at the time, with countless fans posting videos of them performing the individual dances. Following the success of the track, the rapper released his first album, "Fresh Outta High School," in 2018.