When South African preacher Joshua Mhlakela declared that the rapture would take place on 23-24 September, 2025, thousands on TikTok believed him. His prophecy, that Jesus would return for his followers during the Feast of Trumpets, exploded under the hashtag #RaptureTok, sparking both hope and memes.

But as the sun rose on 25 September, the apocalypse hadn't arrived. Instead, believers who had prepared for the end of days, some emotionally, others financially, found themselves in the same old world, scrolling through comment sections filled with jokes about still having to pay rent.

The letdown has now turned into its own viral moment, with heartfelt testimonies, satirical skits, and regret-filled apologies flooding the internet.

A Crushing Disappointment for the Faithful

For many, the failed prophecy was deeply personal. One woman posted a tearful message to her followers, admitting she had been 'very hopeful' the rapture would happen.

'I had hoped to be home with Jesus at this point. I had hoped to see my husband again and my dad, my grandma,' she said. Her video went on to criticise fellow Christians for mocking those who genuinely believed, 'The bride of Christ right now ... is being bloodied and beaten by her own brothers and sisters. And that I don't understand.'

Hence, the RaptureTok, which was once filled with hopeful claims, was not just failed predictions, but fractured faith communities struggling with public humiliation.

'Like a Kid Waiting for Their Dad'

Others were more light-hearted but no less raw in their reflections. One TikToker compared her anticipation to 'a kid in a divorced family ... sitting on the porch waiting for their dad to come.'

She addressed viral concerns about her children, insisting they were fine, even poking fun at how they teased her by pointing out movie posters with the word 'eternity'. Still, she admitted to being rattled by strangers digging through her personal details and sending her kids 'creepy DMs.'

Despite the chaos, she ended on a surprisingly upbeat note, 'Bring on all those funny memes. They were hilarious. I literally laughed through my tears.'

Public Apologies and Viral Regrets

Not everyone could laugh it off. One man who had loudly predicted the rapture and even sold his car in preparation posted a solemn apology. I was fully convinced,' he admitted. 'September 23rd and 24th have come and gone ... I acknowledge how that can hurt the testimony of the church.'

He vowed never to publicly speculate again, confessing he had been 'too selfish in wanting to be right.'

Did They Really Sell Their Homes?

Perhaps the most viral claim came from TikTok user @alpharoyce_, who announced she had 'transferred the deed' to her house to prepare for being taken up. Her clip drew more than 4.8 million views.

She later added #satire to her posts, leaving viewers to debate whether she was serious. However, according to reports, others gave away belongings or advised neighbours to take their cars and furniture.

Whether they will get it all back will be a point of conflict for them. If these people sold their belongings with all the necessary paperwork, then it can become complicated for them; however, if the sale was done verbally, then there might still be hope for them.

Faith, Memes and Moving On

The failed rapture has already earned comparisons to the 1844 Great Disappointment, when Baptist preacher William Miller's end-times prediction similarly collapsed.

However, this time, social media ensured that personal anguish became public content. One viral caption summed up the absurdity, 'POV: You didn't get raptured and now you have to get ready for work.'

Some believers are regrouping, others are embarrassed, and many are still convinced the rapture will eventually come, just not on the dates Mhlakela gave. For the rest of the internet, the moment is already labelled as another bizarre chapter in TikTok prophecy culture.