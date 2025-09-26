Sherri Shepherd, American actress and host of Sherri, has revealed that her fear of the Rapture once landed her behind bars. The revelation resurfaced just days after the widely promoted Rapture 2025 prophecy failed to occur, forcing several pastors to apologise for spreading it.

Shepherd said her belief that the world was about to end led her to neglect daily responsibilities, which then brought legal consequences. Pastors who followed South African preacher Joshua Mhlakela's claims are now publicly admitting their mistake.

Sherri Shepherd Fooled by Rapture 2025 Prediction

Shepherd grew up under strict religious teachings that placed heavy emphasis on the Rapture, as per Hello! Magazine. On her talk show Sherri on 24 September 2025, she recalled how those beliefs shaped her behaviour.

'I used to be in a religion that told me that the rapture was coming. They told us to get our house in order', she said. 'I said, "Why? I'm not going to need a house where I am going. I don't need those worldly possessions"'.

Her fears caused her to stop paying bills and taxes. She also ignored traffic fines. Shepherd admitted she saw no point in keeping up with obligations because she believed the end of the world was imminent. She later discovered her unpaid traffic tickets alone had reached $10,000 (£7,471), while her car registration had expired for two years.

Sherri Shepherd Sent to Prison

Her refusal to settle mounting violations eventually led to police action. Shepherd explained she was stopped by officers on her way to perform at the Comedy Store in Hollywood.

'I was on my way to perform at the Comedy Store in Hollywood and I didn't know, so they picked me up', she said.

Authorities confirmed her arrest was linked to unpaid fines and tickets. A judge sentenced her to eight days in prison. Shepherd noted with humour that her fear of the Rapture turned into a brush with the law.

'The world never ended. I went to jail', she recalled. 'I went to jail for eight days and because I fell for the Rapture, I became a hardened criminal'.

She added that she was not prepared for her sudden detention, joking about the brightly coloured outfit she wore during her arrest.

Pastors Apologised for Promoting Rapture 2025 Prediction

The prophecy that sparked renewed attention on Shepherd's case originated with Joshua Mhlakela, a pastor from South Africa. He claimed Jesus had told him the Rapture would take place during Rosh Hashanah, from 22 to 24 September 2025. His message spread quickly through TikTok under the hashtag #RaptureTok. Some followers even sold homes and cars in anticipation.

According to Fox 40, when the dates passed without incident, many pastors who had promoted Mhlakela's claims issued apologies.

Pastor King Salemigwe wrote: 'I'm here with all humility to apologise to everyone who has heard me promote brother Joshua's 23rd and 24th date of September rapture. The date was not given to me. I only believed a man who claimed Jesus told him. I want to admit that was erroneous'.

Evangelist Tilahun Desalegn, who had earlier told his 30,000 TikTok followers that he would not need his car after September, also admitted fault. He said: 'The rapture didn't happen. I am sorry to anyone I let down. I will never publicly talk about the rapture again'.

Mhlakela himself has not apologised. On 24 September 2025, he only posted: 'Please keep waiting with us, he is coming. September 23rd, 24th. One of these two days, he is coming'.

Shepherd's story and the pastors' regrets highlight the consequences of misplaced faith in failed predictions, leaving many followers questioning the trust they placed in the Rapture 2025 prophecy.