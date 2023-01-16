Xavi Hernandez can breathe a sigh of relief now that he has finally secured some silverware as Barcelona FC manager. What better way to lift a trophy than against eternal rivals Real Madrid at the Supercopa de Espana.

Even before the tournament began, Xavi expressed his desire to win because he felt that patience from supporters is running low. He admitted that he was in a vulnerable position should he fail to lead the Blaugrana to a title this season. During extra time in their semi-final against Real Betis, he also reminded his players that they were fighting for a trophy.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side is coming off a season where they won the Super Cup as well as La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. As such, Xavi said that his side cruised to a victory in the final because they were full of hunger.

The legendary midfielder managed to help his players penetrate the weak points in Real Madrid's defence, allowing them to go up 3-0 before the defending champions scored a consolation goal.

The new era in Barcelona made itself known, with the squad dominated by the younger players. With Gerard Pique's sudden retirement a few months ago, the club's veterans are slowly moving out of the picture.

Gavi put in a world-class performance, shooting a warning about what to expect from him in the near future. He scored a goal and provided two assists, making him the absolute MVP of the night.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid did not help their own cause either, with Barcelona's goals largely the result of mistakes from their end.

Bad calls by keeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Antonio Rudiger opened the door for Pedri, Robert Lewandowski and Gavi to manufacture the opener, which gave Barcelona the momentum.

Meanwhile, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal also gifted Barcelona's attacking trio two more chances to extend their lead. It could have been worse if not for a scorching goal from Courtois earlier in the night from a Lewandowski attempt.

It took Xavi 638 days to lift his first trophy as a Barcelona manager, one that he can add to the extensive list of titles he won with the club as a player. The fact that he won it against Real Madrid makes it all the more special.

It may not be the most important title, but as he said previously, the victory will give him peace of mind and satisfy the cravings of an increasingly impatient fan base.

He bought himself some time, and it remains to be seen how well he will make use of it to bring the club back to its glory days.