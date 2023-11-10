Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was left furious after his side's 3-2 loss at Toulouse when his media conference was interrupted by jubilant home supporters.

Liverpool, who needed just a win to qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League, suffered a shocking 3-2 controversial defeat in Toulouse on Thursday.

Toulouse's media room was a tent outside the stadium in the middle of understandably ecstatic home supporters, who disturbed Klopp's press conference with their celebrations after the match ended.

Klopp had a tough time answering reporters' questions as he found himself overwhelmed by Toulouse fans, who were banging on the tent and chanting loudly, further irking the German boss, who could not hear questions from journalists or translations from an interpreter. At one point, the Liverpool boss put his head in his hands out of frustration and disbelief.

In a video posted by This is Anfield on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Klopp was seen trying to answer a question over the intense noise from the stand above. "So we have to be better in these moments, 100 per cent, and that's it," Klopp ended an answer before turning his attention toward the noise around him.

Reacting to the chaos, Klopp sarcastically asked: "Who had the idea to do the press conference here? That would be a really interesting question. Wow."

The 56-year-old manager did not receive an immediate reply to his question as the fans continued their celebrations around the press conference set-up.

Despite the disturbance, Klopp was able to address his side's poor performance and the controversially disallowed equaliser that allowed Toulouse to earn three points.

With the home side leading 3-2 until the final minutes, Liverpool's young centre-back Jarell Quansah fired an equaliser in the additional seventh minute. Unfortunately for Klopp's side, a lengthy VAR review showed that the ball had struck Alexis Mac Allister's arm in the build-up and it was eventually disallowed by the match referee who went through the incident thoroughly at the pitchside monitor.

"I have seen the video and I don't think it was handball. The ball hits his chest first and it was pretty long ago before the goal we scored. We could talk about it but I am more concerned about our levels," Klopp told reporters.

"We have to be better and be more aggressive. We deserved to lose because they won all the decisive challenges and battles. We weren't good enough defensively to concede three goals and they had two more disallowed," the German boss added.

Liverpool have one more fixture before this month's international break. The Reds are set to take on Brentford at home in the Premier League on Saturday. The Anfield side is in third place with 24 points from 11 matches. They are three points behind leaders Manchester City.