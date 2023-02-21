Realme GT 3 release date is scheduled for later this month, just over a year since the GT 2 was launched in China. For those wondering if the upcoming gadget might be the smartphone they are looking for, here's what we know about the gadget.

Realme GT 3 release date

The Realme GT 3 release date will take place on February 28, 2023, as confirmed by Realme, according to Tech Advisor. The gadget will be unveiled at the MWC Barcelona, just a few weeks after the company unveiled the China-exclusive Realme GT Neo 5.

The current GT 2 and GT 2 Pro models were also launched globally at the MWC event last year and eventually hit the shelves by March. The upcoming Realme GT 3 and GT 3 Pro models are likewise expected to follow a similar pattern, which means they'll likely be available by March 2023.

Realme GT 3 features and specs

Based on a recently released teaser video, the Realme GT 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC chipset. Teaser images also suggest that the GT 3 will copy some of the features of the Realme GT Neo 5. Both phones look quite similar, as it is not unusual for manufacturers to "sell slightly different models in different markets."

For comparison, the GT Neo 5, which is only available in China, features 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, 6.74in 144Hz OLED display, and a triple rear camera setup composed of an 8Mp wide-angle lens, a 50Mp main lens (with OIS), and a 2Mp microscope camera. It is available in purple, silver, or black and has customizable RGB lighting.

Like the GT Neo 5, the upcoming Realme GT 3 will feature 240W fast-charging technology. This means that it will be one of the fastest-charging phones available on the market once it releases.

According to the company, charging the GT Neo 5 from empty to full will take nine and a half minutes, and charging the phone for just 30 seconds gives it enough power for two hours of continuous calls. The upcoming Realme GT 3 will likely feature the same capabilities, assuming it will also be packed with the same SuperVOOC technology.