When Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston split in 2005 after five years of marriage, the actor falling in love with his then "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie was majorly touted as the reason behind it. However, a recent report suggests that there were other factors as well which contributed to the divorce of the "golden couple."

If Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had stayed together, they would have celebrated two decades of their marriage this week. A lot has changed since then, as Pitt went on to wed Angelina Jolie and Aniston tied the knot with Justin Theroux, but those two marriages have also ended now.

According to a report published in the Mirror on the couple would have celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Pitt and Aniston were struggling with the growing pressures of their fame and also had arguments over whether to have children.

When the former couple announced their separation in 2005, they insisted that there was no third party involved. However, several reports suggested that Pitt fell in love with Jolie when shooting for their movie in 2004, which the duo later admitted in their interviews while insisting that they never had an affair until Pitt's split with the "Friends" alum.

"I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened. I think a few months in I realised, God, I can't wait to get to work," the "Maleficent" actress had told People magazine in 2008.

Aniston had also responded to Ange's comments in her Vogue interview later that year saying: "There was stuff printed there that was definitely from a time when I was unaware that it was happening. I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss. That stuff about how she couldn't wait to get to work every day? That was really uncool."

According to the Mirror, Aniston had her doubts about her marriage with the Oscar-winner even before he met Jolie. In an interview with W magazine when she was still married to Pitt, Aniston had said: "Is he the love of my life? I think you're always sort of wondering, 'Are you the love of my life?' I mean, I don't know, I've never been someone who says, 'He's the love of my life.'"

The 51-year-old had also hinted at the stresses and strains of marriage saying: "Love is work. And so you gotta make your choice - if that's what's most important to you."

Fame and the fans' idea of a perfect couple also contributed to the troubles in their marriage, as Pitt and Aniston later confessed in their separate interviews. In an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2008, the actress said that her "picture-perfect" marriage with the "Ad Astra" actor wasn't "real" and that their marital life was far from what everyone was led to believe.