Rebel Wilson is currently enjoying a romantic getaway with boyfriend Jacob Busch in Monaco while filling her Instagram account with stunning pictures and videos from the glamorous trip.

In the latest, Rebel Wilson shared a loved up picture with her beau Jacob Busch on Sunday. The short selfie-style clip showed the pair cuddling up together while wrapped in a blanket aboard a luxury yacht. There was also a picture of the pair kissing in bed.

The couple, who has been reportedly dating for several months now, made their red carpet debut earlier this month during their trip to Monaco. They attended the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on Thursday, as a couple.

They later enjoyed a date night while at the Joan Miró exhibit at Villa Paloma Monaco in Monte-Carlo where they also met Monagasque royals Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene. The Monaco trip comes just days after they confirmed their relationship during a romantic vacation in French Riviera.

The "Pitch Perfect" star has recently gone through a stunning weight loss journey, which she has been flaunting via her Instagram. She has managed to lose an epic 40lbs (18kg - or nearly three stone) after embarking on her "year of health."

The 40-year-old recently referred to her workout journey in an Instagram video, which showed her doing arm workout with a huge bottle of vodka. "Rebel Fitness. Rebel Fitness onboard Mrs L. #monaco," she captioned the video which was taken aboard the yacht in Monaco where the actress spent a lot of time with her millionaire boyfriend.

Jacob Busch, who is 11-years younger than the "Pitch Perfect" actress at the age of 29, is related to the beer-brewing dynasty Anheuser-Busch. His father is Peter W. Busch, a descendant of Adolphus Busch who co-founded the Missouri-based brewery in 1852. Jacob launched his own brewery, Son's Beer, alongside friends Elliott Taylor and Carlo Mondavi in 2016.

He was previously in an on-and-off relationship with "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Adrienne Maloof since 2013. The 59-year-old had earlier defended dating the age-gap between her and Jacob saying: "When you meet someone they don't have a number on their forehead."