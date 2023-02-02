"Redfall" is set to become one of the biggest Xbox Series X exclusives this year. With only a few months to go before the "Redfall" release date arrives, here's what fans need to know about Arkane's co-op vampire shooter.

'Redfall' release date

The "Redfall" release date is May 2, 2023, which was announced during Microsoft Gaming's first Xbox Direct. The game was originally planned for release in the summer of 2022, but Bethesda announced in May 2022 that the launch had been moved as they still needed more time to polish the game.

"The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them," Bethesda said last year.

'Redfall' platforms

"Redfall" will be released for the Xbox Series X console and will be available as part of the Game Pass service on day one, according to GamesRadar. While the older Xbox One console wasn't officially listed as a platform, the game will be playable via Xbox Cloud Gaming. This means Xbox One gamers can still access the game via the Azure Cloud streaming network.

"Redfall" will also be launched for PC. Players can access either Steam or the Epic Games Store to download the title to their gaming rigs.

Unfortunately for PlayStation gamers, "Redfall" won't likely be making its way to the PS5. This is because Arkane Studios and Bethesda became part of Xbox Game Studios in March 2021.

'Redfall' playable characters

The game features four playable characters: a college student, a combat engineer, a cryptozoologist, and a mercenary. Each hero has their own character-specific abilities that would come in handy in dealing with a town overrun by vampires.

Devinder Crousley

While on a book tour, Dev—a cryptozoologist, inventor, and internet influencer—gets stranded in Redfall. His background as a cryptid hunter enables him to create anti-vampire weapons that are simple to use and offer additional offensive potential and co-op utility support.

Layla Ellison

Redfall Technical University student Layla Ellison, who is a biomedical engineering student, volunteered for a medical trial at Aevum Therapeutics after dealing with student debt issues. Ellison acquires a variety of superpowers after the trial goes tragically wrong and may use them for both offence and defence as well as to assist allies.

Jacob Boyer

Before joining a PMC called Bellweather, Jacob Boyer was a member of a secret Special Forces unit in the US military. On Redfall island, Boyer was given a secret task that required his skill as a marksman. He eventually acquired a vampiric eye there, though, and is now able to control a psychic, spectral raven.

Remi De La Rosa

As a robotics engineer and member of the Coast Guard, Remi De La Rosa created the robot Bribón to help her on the front lines of disaster relief by acting as a decoy, cover, and attack drone. De La Rosa was left behind fighting vampires with Bribón after being dispatched to Redfall to instruct the local Coast Guard unit in search-and-rescue procedures.