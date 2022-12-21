"Redfall," an upcoming first-person shooter video game developed by Arkane Studios Austin and published by Bethesda Softworks, is one of the highly anticipated releases for 2023. The game has been getting a lot of attention considering that Arcane is also the developer of some of the best games released in the past decade such as "Dishonored 2," "Prey," and "Deathloop," according to GamesRadar.

The game can be described as a "mix of 'Back 4 Blood' multiplayer action with the powers and quirks of 'Deathloop,' according to Tom'sGuide. With its co-op mode, it allows friends to go up against hordes of vampires and cultists. Here's what we know about the game so far.

'Redfall' release date

Originally set for release in the summer of 2022, "Redfall" has subsequently been postponed by Bethesda and Arkane. On May 12, co-creative director Harvey Smith explained that "the team needs more time to bring the game to life," and thanked fans for their support for their "most ambitious game yet."

As the team needs more time to polish the game, the "Redfall" release date window has been moved to the first half of 2023. However, neither Bethesda nor Arkane announced a specific date yet.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 included "Redfall" which featured a new trailer showcasing gameplay. This would indicate that the game is further along in the production process and might arrive sooner.

'Redfall' platforms

"Redfall" will release for Xbox Series X and on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. On launch day, it will also be accessible as a component of the Game Pass subscription program. Redfall will be playable on Xbox Cloud Gaming as well, so Xbox One users should be able to play it even though Xbox One isn't listed as an official platform. However, the connection speed must be fast enough to support it so owners of the last-gen system can access the game via the Azure Cloud streaming network.

Will 'Redfall' be released for PS5?

"Redfall" won't be accessible on the PS4 or PS5. In March 2021, Arkane Studios and Bethesda joined Xbox Game Studios, making it unlikely that any of their upcoming titles will be released on PlayStation platforms. "Deathloop" was a timed PS5 exclusive that Arkane did release in 2021, however that agreement was made before Microsoft Gaming purchased the studio and its IP.

'Redfall' story and setting

The game takes place in Redfall, Massachusetts, a fictional island hamlet. A legion of vampires arrived and cut off the town from the outside world after a disastrous scientific experiment. Players are trapped inside Redfall and must choose one of four survivors to kill vampires and humans alike. These survivors are cryptozoologist and inventor Devinder Crousley, telekinetic student Layla Ellison, combat engineer Remi de la Rosa, and supernatural sharpshooter Jacob Boyer.

'Redfall' gameplay

"Redfall" is a first-person "open-world co-op shooter," as shown by the first gameplay trailer. It appears to combine Left 4 Dead survival shooter action with a narrative that has players discover what went wrong with the island of Redfall.

Each of the characters that players will be able to control will have a variety of skills and abilities, some of which seem to have been lifted from "Dishonored." Players can expect a lot of guns too, which will probably be upgradeable and customizable. Players will be able to do this either by themselves or with a group of fellow players (cooperative mode).