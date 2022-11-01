Meghan Markle allegedly initially had her eyes set on interviewing actress Reese Witherspoon for episode 6 of her "Archetypes" Spotify podcast, but the latter turned down the invite.

The Duchess of Sussex wanted to discuss "the bimbo" trope with the Hollywood star given her role in the "Legally Blonde" franchise. A source claimed that the royal wanted Witherspoon "on board so badly" and was "upset" when things did not go her way. She ended up interviewing socialite and hotel heiress Paris Hilton instead.

The former "Suits" star is reportedly keen to collaborate with the 46-year-old because she is "everything" she wants to be.

"Reese is powerful, successful, and highly respected. Meghan thought they'd be a natural team, but Reese doesn't seem interested," the insider told New Idea in its Nov. 7 issue.

The source claimed that the "Big Little Lies" star's reluctance to work with Meghan Markle may have something to do with Kate Middleton. She is believed to be a longtime supporter of the former Duchess of Cambridge.

The insider referenced Meghan Markle's Oprah interview in 2021 in which she accused her sister-in-law of making her cry in the lead-up to her wedding to Prince Harry and said, "Reese wouldn't be happy about how Meghan's spoken publicly about her rift with Kate, so it's no doubt she's giving her a wide berth."

Witherspoon first met Kate Middleton at Prince William's fundraiser for his Tusk Trust wildlife charity in Los Angeles in 2011. She was among the celebrities invited to the event. She gushed about her encounter with the royal in an interview with Marie Claire in 2018.

"She was just lovely and warm, elegant, and composed. She also told a joke, and I immediately fell under her spell. She's just as magnificent as she seems to be. She's a very compassionate, socially conscious, deeply caring person," the star-struck actress recalled.

She added, "Jim [Toth] took pictures of me in the car. You can see rays of happiness shooting out of my face. I love Kate Middleton that much. And she did not disappoint!"

The source claimed that Witherspoon and Kate Middleton "got on like a house on fire and stayed in touch." However, there is no proof to confirm the insider's claims including that part about Meghan Markle being upset that Witherspoon refused to appear on "Archetypes."