Megan Fox confirmed her romance with Machine Gun Kelly as they were spotted holding hands and sharing a kiss after a date night at Mr. Furley's bar in Los Angeles's Sherman Oaks neighbourhood on Monday evening.

It comes after Meghan Fox's estranged husband Brian Austin Green was photographed with Courtney Stodden over the weekend, weeks after announcing that he and Fox are ending their decade-old marriage.

The actress, who announced last month that she and Green have decided to separate, was seen holding hands with Machine Gun Kelly on the way to his car and the duo shared a kiss before driving away, reports Mail Online.

The speculations of the "Transformer" actress being in a relationship with the American rapper (real name Colson Baker) have been doing rounds for a while now after he was spotted driving her around. The 34-year-old actress fuelled these rumours by appearing with Kelly in his raunchy new music video for "Bloody Valentine".

Meanwhile, the actress's estranged husband Brian Austin Green was spotted with TV personality Courtney Stodden on Saturday. The two were leaving Mejico Grill & Tequila Lounge in Agoura Hills in California with a takeout bag.

Stodden herself finalised her divorce from her estranged husband Doug Hutchison earlier this year. The duo had made headlines after they tied the knot in 2011 when Doug was 51 and Stodden was just 16. They separated after five years of marriage in 2017, and divorced earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Fox and Green "were having issues for a while" and even quarantined separately amid coronavirus- she at her Calabasas home and he at his Malibu mansion. The duo who shares three sons- Bodhi Ransom Green, Noah Shannon Green, and Journey River Green, decided to live separately for a "little bit" to see where it would lead them, a source told Us Weekly.

"Megan and MGK have hooked up and they became intimate when Megan and Brian were separated, but hadn't fully cut ties. Megan can be diva-like, hard to please and high maintenance. Brian is choosing to take Megan's word and believes that her and MGK are friends and as far as he knows, when they began getting close, she was just leaning on him as a friend," the source claimed.