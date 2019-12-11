As promised, Sony broadcasted their latest and apparently final State of Play presentation. Despite what rumours suggested, there was definitely no instance wherein the developers teased the PlayStation 5. Instead, it was a showcase of games that are making its way to the PlayStation 4 this month and in 2020. There is a fair share of new IPs alongside a notable port and some AAA titles. Moreover, there's also a small segment where the company commemorated the PlayStation's 25th anniversary. Hence, here is everything the stream presented for the current-generation console in no particular order.

"Resident Evil 3 Remake" and "Resident Evil Resistance"

Last week, several sources reported an unexpected leak when Capcom accidentally uploaded images of two yet-to-be-announced games. This wound up being the cover art for "Resident Evil 3 Remake" and "Resident Evil Resistance." It was previously speculated that the developer will officially reveal these two sometime before The Game Awards 2019 on Friday.

It seems reports were spot on as Sony's State of Play finally debuted the remake of the survival horror franchise's third installment. Moreover, what was purported to be a standalone game is actually an online multiplayer game mode bundled with the Resident Evil 3 Remake. Those who own a copy will get Resident Evil: Resistance as well. It's coming out on April 3, 2020.

"Babylon's Fall"

The studio behind popular action-adventure games such as "Bayonetta," "Astral Chain," "Nier: Automata," and more is back with another new IP. PlatinumGames finally gave fans a short glimpse of the gameplay for Babylon's Fall. Those familiar with the developer's signature style will likely enjoy this one. Unfortunately, gamers are yet to learn of its tentative release date.

"Spellbreak"

Those familiar with the battle royale shooters will understand the premise of this new title. However, instead of guns and other weapons, players assume the roles of wizards battling it out. From what was shown, it appears to be team-based combat using magic spells with enough variety to probably keep players entertained for a while. A closed beta will be available next year in spring, as noted by GameSpot.

"Predator: Hunting Grounds"

The State of Play presentation finally confirmed the release date for "Predator: Hunting Grounds." It seems to be a shooter wherein players can choose between predators and humans. The trailer likewise shows the game being played from a first-person perspective and over-the-shoulder third-person camera angles at certain times. The game is slated to come out on April 24, 2020.

"Paper Beast"

Sony wants its fans to know that the PlayStation VR will continue to receive new updates and support. As such, a new title called "Paper Beast" is making its way to the platform. The gameplay is a bit odd, but interesting nonetheless. Players can interact with various elements as well as the creatures inhabiting the in-game world. This is also coming out next year.

"Kingdom Hearts III Re:mind"

Square Enix's Disney collaboration is getting its first DLC content on January 23, 2020 and will continue where the story left off. Fans will see their favourite characters return to join the fight against the Heartless and other enemies.

Ports heading to PlayStation 4

Gamers are not only waiting for new games, but there are also some best-selling ports being ported to the console. "Superliminal" was an Epic Game Store puzzle game that requires the player to change the perspective of certain objects to progress. Then, there's the smash hit from indie developer House House called "Untitled Goose Game."

The father of PlayStation and a final surprise

Sony ended the latest State of Play with a heartfelt message from Ken Kutaragi, who is known in the video game industry as the father of PlayStation. As the presentation was about to end, an unexpected sneak peek of "Ghost of Tsushima" came up teasing more on Friday at The Game Awards 2019.