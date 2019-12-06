Recently Capcom has seen somewhat of a resurgence thanks to the latest additions to its library of games. Earlier this year a remake of "Resident Evil 2" and "Devil May Cry V" released for multiple platforms. These titles garnered rave reviews from various gaming publications, and it seems the developer is on track for more success. Now, it looks like "Resident Evil 3: Remake" has been leaked earlier than expected. This led to speculation that it will make its debut during The Game Awards 2019, but the show's producer Geoff Keighley confirms it is not so.

The "Resident Evil" franchise is seeing an upsurge in popularity after the success of "Resident Evil 7:Biohazard," which also features a VR mode. A few months ago, Capcom showcased a spin-off called "Resident Evil: Project Resistance" at the Tokyo Games Show 2019. It wasn't long before fans of the series implored the developers to remake the third installment. It appears the game studio already had the intention to do just that.

It's gaming and esports biggest night! Make sure to tune in December 12th as Games Come Alive... @truthorange is bringing you #TheGameAwards live from Los Angeles!



Vote here: https://t.co/93ZSLbUvGS



More about quitting vaping here: https://t.co/ww9A7HLCBo pic.twitter.com/1mFGqVlE8L — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 5, 2019

Even though it possible for a teaser trailer of "Resident Evil 3: Remake" to air during The Game Awards 2019, the organisers have other plans. "We have a bunch of brand-new games being announced at the show. I think there are around 10 new game/projects being revealed if you count the things that no one has heard about," wrote Keighly in a Reddit AMA. "As always, the internet has a lot of really bad information out there about what you think is at the show...but it sure is fun to read," he added.

Resident Evil 3 Remake cover art has appeared on PSNhttps://t.co/rG5UBaXiEH pic.twitter.com/4btaentlgI — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 3, 2019

Earlier this week, gamers were surprised to see three pieces of cover art for an unannounced game from Capcom. It turned out that these were for "Biohazard RE:3," "Resident Evil 3." And "Biohazard RE:3 Z Version." Then there's another set which was for "Resident Evil: Resistance" and "Biohazard: Resistance."

Sources believe that Capcom might release the trailer for "Resident Evil 3: Remake" before The Video Game Awards 2019 airs next week. Moreover, this gives gamers much to look forward to as Keighley promised there would be around 10 new titles that will debut at the awards show.