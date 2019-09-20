Rihanna was recently lambasted by Broadway fans for texting during a preview for "Slave Play" this week. Turns out, she wasn't being rude, but sweet as she was constantly texting the play's writer Jeremy O. Harris about how much she is loving the play.

During a question and answer session after a special performance on Wednesday, playwright Jeremy O. Harris revealed that Rihanna texting was him during his play on Saturday, reports Page Six.

"You guys want to know what she texted during the play? Cause I saw white people writing, 'Why was Rihanna texting during Jeremy's play?' ... You guys will not drag my queen for being nice to me," Harris said.

The 31-year-old singer was brutally criticised for texting during the play. A Twitter user wrote, "Rihanna texting the playwright during a performance isn't cool. It's rude. Celebrating it is ridiculous & it is an insult to all of the other theatre-makers working on the production. #sorrynotsorry, but you're late AND texting? Put your phone away, @rihanna. You're an a******."

"It is safe to say that Patti LuPone will never work with this playwright! Should they have started the show late for Rihanna? Was it acceptable for her to text throughout the play??? What do you make of the playwright defending both of these things? ," another user tweeted.

Harris went on to read aloud the texts of Rihanna who has also contributed to the music of the show.

"She texted me at 8:51 p.m., 'wtffffffffffffff?' And then at 8:57, she said, 'Oh my God, you're epic.' And then I responded, literally crying, 'How dare you?' And then at 10:24, she said, 'Am I looking at an actual d - - k right now?' ," the playwright said.

Harris added that there were multiple times he would hear Rihanna laughing, and he wept just knowing that RiRi thought his play was funny.

In another news, Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show which was held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, as part of the New York Fashion Week recently, will now air on Amazon Prime as a Prime Original. The fashion show celebrates the lingerie collection designed by the "Diamond" singer for women of all shapes, sizes and ethnicity.