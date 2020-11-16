Marquis Ventura was arrested on Saturday in connection with an attack on actor Rick Moranis over a month ago. A local tipped the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers in regard to their wanted ad.

The NYPD confirmed the arrest on Twitter on Saturday. The police thanked an eagle-eyed sergeant of the NYPD transit for the alert.

"Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged," reads the tweet.

The attack on the "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" star is the 7th assault charge this year for the 35-year-old Ventura.

"The high-profile nature of this incident had little bearing on Sergeant Dennis & PO Merlino's determination to catch the assailant, it was simply another case of NYC cops looking out for their fellow New Yorkers. The 35-year-old suspect now faces his 7th assault charge this year," reads a follow-up tweet from the NYPD Transit.

The arrest came over a month since the criminal punched Moranis for unknown reasons. CCTV footage showed the actor on Central Park West near West 70th Street on Oct. 1 around 7:30 a.m. when Ventura, who was approaching his direction, punched him on the head.

The "Ghostbusters" star dropped to the ground from the force of the attack. Ventura casually walked off as if nothing happened. The 67-year old victim was able to take himself to the hospital to have his injuries treated before he filed a formal complaint to the police.

The NYPD Crime Stoppers then put out a wanted ad with a clearer image of the attacker. They also confirmed that Moranis sustained injuries.

"The victim suffered from pain to the head, back, and right hip and traveled by private means to an area hospital for evaluation, before reporting the incident to police at the 20th Precinct," they said.

There is no mention of the motive of the attack. Netizens thought it could be a hate crime. Others also asked for updates regarding the sentencing. Apparently, Moranis is not the first assault victim as Ventura has a history of attacking random people. In April, he also pulled a knife at a couple and punched them at a New York subway.