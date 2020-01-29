Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sparked dating rumours after a source claimed they booked a night at a New York hotel together early this month.

The "Diamonds" singer is back in the dating rumour mill just days after her split from billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. She is said to be dating rapper A$AP Rocky and a source claimed they were spotted getting close to each other during a night out in New York City.

The insider added that things got heavy pretty quickly between the pair. They reportedly headed to a nearby hotel at the Big Apple.

"They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York," the source said, according to The Sun.

However, Rihanna does not want to "put a label" on their relationship just yet, as it is still too soon after her split from Hassan. Instead, she is just enjoying A$AP Rocky's company. The source claimed that "they're really enjoying each other's company and taking things easy as it's still early days."

"It's really casual between them and she's not thinking about whether there's a future with Rocky. She's a newly-single girl having fun," the insider continued.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen talking to each other at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert on Jan. 17. It was on that same day that people learned about her split from Hassan.

Apparently, she has been seen with the rapper on several occasions. Rihanna also posed for a photo with A$AP Rocky on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards in December. She also cheered for him at his show in Stockholm.

Interestingly, Rihanna is not only rumoured to be dating A$AP Rocky. She also sparked reunion speculations with ex-boyfriend Drake, after they were seen partying together on the same weekend she spent with the "Wild For The Night" hitmaker.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have a dating history that goes way back 2013. The "We Found Love" singer has a list of famous exes aside from Drake. She once dated Chris Brown, Matt Kemp, Wilmer Valderrama, and more. A$AP Rocky was also linked to Kendall Jenner, Iggy Azalea, Rita Ora, and model Chanel Iman.