Rihanna took the party to Mexico for her 32nd birthday.

Rihanna invited her friends and family for a tropical trip to the country, for the celebrations of her special day.

"Rihanna is having a birthday celebration in Mexico. She invited her friends and family down to celebrate turning 32 with her," a source told E! News.

According to the source, the group had a dinner party on Wednesday, the birthday's eve, with dancing and tequila shots. "Everyone was welcomed to the party with a line of mariachis performing and Tequila shots passed around," the source said.

As for the birthday theme, the venue was decorated with balloon arrangements, colourful flowers, and Mexican decor both indoors and outdoors. A long outdoor table was set up for dinner, and mariachis were invited to perform as well. After the dinner was over, the tables along with everything was cleared away and RiRi had a "big dance party" with her close ones.

"They partied all night long with music, drinks, a birthday cake and cupcakes for Rihanna. She was in her element with the people she loves and having a great time," the source said, adding that the "Work" singer "danced and sang all night" with a "big smile on her face."

Apart from having a huge birthday bash, the pop-star celebrated her big day with her fans as well. The Grammy-winner gifted her fans with a free full-sized Killawatt Foil Highlighter Duo with any purchase of $50 or more from her beauty brand Fenty on Thursday. The highlighter duos which costs $36 have been marked as "Rihanna's fave" on the company's website.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is busy working on her next album, 'R9,' for which her fans have been waiting for, since the past four years. The singer will be collaborating with 'The Neptunes,' joint name for music producers Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, for the album that marks the follow-up to her 2016 album "Anti."

After her last album, the pop-star had been busy venturing into other projects. She launched her Fenty Beauty in 2017 and Savage x Fenty lingerie line in 2018. In 2019, she announced the Fenty Maison line under French luxury goods conglomerate LVHM. On the personal front, Rihanna recently split from Saudi billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel, her boyfriend of three years.