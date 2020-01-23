Fans are speculating Rihanna might give another chance to her and Drake's relationship after the pop-star was spotted spending time with Drake at Brooklyn's Barclays Center days after she split from Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

The two musicians were spotted standing next to each other in the crowd as they watched one of the performances at Yams Day 2020, a concert in New York honouring the late A$AP Mob member A$AP Yams on Friday.

It is not clear if the former couple arrived together at the event or had just a chance encounter. Even though their reunion clashes with Rihanna's single status, they are probably "not dating." The speculation is also far-fetched since another of Rihanna's ex, A$AP Rocky, was also seen with her at the event. Meanwhile, there also have been rumours that Drake's friendship with makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has taken a romantic turn.

A source confirmed to Page Six that the couple, who were touted as relationship goals during their romance in 2016, are "not dating" as of now.

Her latest meeting with Drake comes months after she attended one of his birthday parties last October. The 31-year-old singer reportedly spent hours at the Grammy-winner's 33rd birthday party at Poppy nightclub.

The news of Rihanna's split from Hassan Jameel was confirmed by US Weekly on Saturday. The outlet reported quoting a source that the "Diamond" singer and the billionaire businessman who were first linked in June 2017, had "been hooking up for a few months."

RiRi and Jameel never publicly spoke about their relationship, except a June 2019 profile with Interview magazine where Rihanna confessed being in love, without taking his name.

When the "Work" hitmaker was asked who is she dating, she replied with "Google it," and said "of course" when asked if she is in love. "Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?" the singer further quipped when asked about her marriage plans.

The Grammy-winner also said that she would want to be a mother "more than anything in life."

Neither Rihanna nor Hassan addressed or confirmed their split.