Rihanna is no longer dating her billionaire boyfriend. She has reportedly split from her boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel. The couple started dating from 2017 after she broke up with Drake.

However, they managed to keep their love life always under the wraps. There are reports circulating about Rihanna and Hassan Jameel breaking up. But, the couple haven't confirmed the news yet.

Knowing well that they are fiercely private about their relationship, they are unlikely to comment on the reports. According to a report by US Weekly RiRi and Jameel are no longer together. But there is no news about why the power couple broke up, when it happened and how. It would be interestingly to know if her ex-boyfriend Drake has reached out to her.

The first time the 31-year-old singer opened up about her relationship with Jameel was when she spoke to co-star from "Ocean's 8" Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine in June 2019.

The "Diamonds" hitmaker admitted at the time that she was "of course" in love with Jameel. But she did want to talk about marriage plans. "Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?" she said at the time. The Grammy Award winning singer also told that she wants to be a mother "more than anything in life."

Earlier sources had told that RiRi and Jameel gel very well, citing that while the singer is "fun and wild," the latter is "serious". They also added that the couple "understand each other very well and their personalities mesh well together. They're both so different, but it works for them."

In spring 2018, there were rumours that the singer had broken up with her boyfriend because she had become tired with men. "Rihanna and him were together for a while. It was a good relationship, but now it's over. Of course, Rihanna broke his heart. That's what she does: break[s] men's hearts ... Rihanna just got tired of him. She gets tired of men sometimes," a source told MTO News.

Meanwhile, RiRi attended Drake's pre-birthday party as recently as October last year at a nightclub in Los Angeles. The singer's fans are however waiting eagerly for her next album. RiRi's last album was "Anti" in 2016.