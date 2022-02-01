Rihanna will soon welcome her first child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and is really "excited to be a mom."

The musician couple announced the pregnancy over the weekend after keeping it a secret for several months. After the news broke, a source close to the duo told People magazine that Rihanna "couldn't be happier."

"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom," the insider said.

The source added that the Grammy-winner is loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has also always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.

The source noted that the fashion-mogul has always done everything in her life her own way and on her own timetable, and having a baby was no different. She and A$AP Rocky, who have been dating for over a year, are excited about their new lives.

"They're just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids," the insider said.

The pal revealed that the couple are very happy in their romantic lives as well. The rapper has reportedly "doted on" the "Diamond" hitmaker from the "very beginning."

"A lot of guys have tried to sweep her off her feet, but Rocky actually managed to do it. He's over-the-top romantic and sends her rooms full of flowers all the time. She's never felt this way before and this relationship has changed her."

Another insider revealed that the couple has also moved in together and is "beyond happy" about the pregnancy. "Their friends are excited too. Everyone is happy it's all working out. They will be great parents," they said.

Rihanna had previously said in an interview with British Vogue that she sees herself having "three or four" children in the next decade whether she has a partner or not. "I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong ...' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness; that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love," she had said.