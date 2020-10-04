Rihanna is focusing on creating music that makes her happy. She is already working on new songs and has held "tons of writing camps" to come up with fresh ideas. The "diamonds" hitmaker "just wants to have fun" on her next project.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, the singer revealed new details about the kind of music she plans to record for her upcoming album, named "R9." The Barbados beauty last released her album "Anti"in 2016. Rihanna wants to "reimagine" her next album as her past projects have all "been so structured before."

The singer is working on questions like: "What do I feel personally? What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that?"

The Grammy-award winner said she would rather focus on what kind of music brings her joy rather than strictly adhering to a specific genre. "You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it's just like, what makes me happy?" Rihanna said.

"I just want to have fun with music. Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It's overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I'm using that as my outlet," she said.

Rihanna noted that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has added frustrations to her music career. She said: "I want to go on tour but I can't, so I'm stuck with music that I love, and now I'm trying to figure out how I can even create visuals to that. That's a challenge as well. But I love challenges so, you know, I'm gonna get it done."

In July, Rihhana assured her fans that they won't be "disappointed" when her new music is released.