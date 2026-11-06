A businessman in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for murdering an 18-year-old woman who rejected his romantic advances. The court heard that two pit bulls partially consumed her body after the killing in June 2025.

Qiu Zhaohu, also known as Xau, was convicted of femicide and concealing the body of Marcelle Júlia Araújo da Silva. The sentence was handed down by Rio de Janeiro's Second Jury Court in late October 2026.

According to the prosecution, Marcelle had known the businessman for years and considered him a friend. Zhaohu, however, wanted a romantic relationship, which she did not reciprocate.

The case drew attention to the circumstances of her death and the disturbing evidence presented during the investigation.

Teen Murdered After Rejecting Businessman's Romantic Advances

Zhaohu operated a food stall selling noodles in Marcelle's neighbourhood and was familiar with her family. Prosecutors said his interest in the teenager had developed into an unwanted romantic pursuit.

In June 2025, Marcelle visited his home in Pavuna, a neighbourhood in northern Rio de Janeiro. Reports indicated that he had asked her to collect a Valentine's Day gift basket in person.

Security cameras recorded the teenager arriving at the property during the early morning hours.

Hours later, footage showed Zhaohu leaving the building while pushing a wheelbarrow concealed beneath a blue tarpaulin.

Investigators subsequently discovered Marcelle's body at another property belonging to the businessman. Her remains were wrapped in blue covering and had been partially consumed by two pit bulls.

During questioning, Zhaohu admitted strangling the teenager, according to police accounts.

A witness also told investigators about an alleged message from the businessman suggesting he had killed Marcelle and intended to take his own life.

After the killing, Zhaohu left Rio de Janeiro. Police eventually arrested him in Carapicuíba, São Paulo, following a joint operation involving officers from both states.

Judge Condemns Femicide and Suffering Inflicted on Teen's Family

Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro, presiding over the case, described the murder as another example of femicide reaching Brazilian courts with alarming regularity.

In her sentencing remarks, she characterised the frequency of such crimes as reaching epidemic proportions.

The judge also condemned the treatment of Marcelle's remains, highlighting the suffering inflicted on her relatives, particularly her mother.

She said the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the teenager's body were horrifying and had compounded the family's grief.

Louro emphasised that the punishment should serve both preventive and educational purposes in confronting violence against women.

The court imposed a 38-year custodial sentence to be served under Brazil's closed prison regime.

Zhaohu was convicted of both femicide and concealing Marcelle's body, offences arising from the June 2025 killing.

The prosecution maintained that Marcelle's refusal to enter a romantic relationship was central to the motive. She had wanted friendship, while the businessman had pursued something more.