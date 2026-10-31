Footage of a murder suspect being carried into an Ohio courtroom by officers has drawn millions of views on X, as police allege the man in the video shot dead his parents, an Oberlin College professor and his wife, at their home.

The clip, shared by journalist Michael Tracey (@mtracey) on 31 October, shows officers carrying 31‑year‑old Asia Nguyen‑Duy into the courtroom while the defendant is restrained. Tracey described the footage as a 'bizarre situation' involving an Oberlin professor and his wife who were found murdered at their home.

The post had attracted more than 3.2 million views, thousands of reposts and nearly 10,000 likes at the time reflected in the screenshot. The court appearance prompted a range of reactions, with users debating the circumstances surrounding the suspect's arrival and the severity of the allegations.

Bizarre situation happening in Ohio where an Oberlin professor and his wife were just found murdered, and the suspect (his son) had to be carried in and out of court like this pic.twitter.com/OHaPfzczzY — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 30, 2026

Viral Courtroom Video Triggers Debate on X

Several users responded with jokes and criticism. One commenter, space turtle earther (@cosmicturt), wrote, 'He's trying to plea dead. It's a bold strategy. Let's see if it pays off'

Another user, Haunted johann von schnitzel (@johnny_schnitz_), suggested, 'Just wheel him in on a dolly like Hannibal Lecter.'

The reactions reflect different interpretations of the footage, although the video alone does not establish why Nguyen-Duy was carried into court or whether the movement was related to a medical condition, a refusal to walk, or another circumstance.

According to a report from NBC News, Nguyen-Duy's arraignment began with officers carrying them into the courtroom while they were wearing handcuffs and ankle restraints. The report did not establish a specific medical explanation for the incident.

Police Trace Car to Son After Smouldering Vehicle Call

The case began on Wednesday, 28 October, when police in Oberlin, Ohio, responded to a report of a smouldering vehicle near the Oberlin College Conservatory. Officers found a silver Toyota hatchback with Oregon registration plates, a boarded-up window, and a pipe protruding from its roof, according to the police incident report cited by NBC News.

Investigators identified Nguyen-Duy as the vehicle's owner and located them nearby before taking them into custody. Following their interaction with the suspect, officers conducted a welfare check at the family residence.

Inside the home, police discovered the bodies of Pipo Hieu Nguyen-Duy, 64, a studio art and photography professor at Oberlin College, and his wife, Tran Thi Phong, 56. Both appeared to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds, according to the report.

The suspect was subsequently charged with six counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence. Prosecutors also told the court that ammunition had been found in the vehicle and that Nguyen-Duy had allegedly told police they had killed members of their family. The firearm believed to have been used in the shootings had not been recovered, NBC News reported.

A motive has not been established publicly. The judge set bond at $3 million, citing the seriousness of the alleged offences.

Campus Pays Tribute To Long‑Serving Professor

Oberlin College paid tribute to Pipo Hieu Nguyen-Duy, who had taught at the institution since 1998. College president Carmen Twillie Ambar described him as a valued member of the community whose passion for photography had influenced students and colleagues.

The professor was born in Hue, Vietnam, and later immigrated to the United States as a political refugee. His photography received several awards and grants, including a Guggenheim Fellowship, according to his biography cited by NBC News.

Nguyen-Duy's biological mother declined to comment, telling NBC News she was too upset to speak about the deaths.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the charges against Asia Nguyen-Duy have yet to be tested in court.