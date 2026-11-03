A Stockport husband who secretly drugged and raped his wife for more than 20 years has admitted 62 sexual offences, as nine other men went on trial accused of attacks on the same woman.

Prosecutors told Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court that the man, now in his 60s, repeatedly gave his wife a 'cocktail of stupefying drugs' without her knowledge, leaving her unable to resist or recall what had happened. He cannot be identified in order to protect his wife's legal anonymity.

He has pleaded guilty to 62 offences, including rape and sexual assault. His guilty pleas were entered before proceedings on Monday, 2 November 2026, and he initially admitted 60 offences before pleading guilty to two additional charges in October 2026.

Nine other men are standing trial over alleged sexual offences involving the same woman. All nine deny the charges and the husband's admissions do not establish their guilt.

At Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, prosecutor Louise Oakley KC described abuse spanning 2004 to 2025. She told jurors that the woman had been assaulted while asleep or unconscious, unaware of what her husband was doing.

Jurors heard that the couple had been married for decades and that the woman remained unaware of the abuse until October 2025, when police arrived at their home to arrest her husband.

Husband Initially Targeted Wife After Drinking, Court Hears

According to Ms Oakley, the husband initially assaulted his wife after she had consumed enough alcohol to fall into a deep sleep. He later began administering drugs without her knowledge, increasingly relying on substances that left her unable to resist.

The prosecutor described the substances as a 'cocktail of stupefying drugs.' She said the husband exploited his wife's unconscious state to commit offences that remained hidden throughout much of their marriage.

The couple had been married for decades. Jurors heard that the woman remained unaware of the abuse until October 2025, when police arrived at their home to arrest her husband.

Ms Oakley told jurors that the woman's life as she knew it ended when officers arrived. Until then, she had no knowledge of the assaults taking place while she slept.

The prosecution said the husband also filmed and photographed the abuse, distributing recordings through websites and social media applications. He allegedly communicated with men who expressed an interest in the woman's unconsciousness and encouraged further offending.

According to ITV News, prosecutors described online conversations involving disguised identities and discussions about administering substances without the woman's knowledge.

Prosecutors allege that some defendants communicated with the husband online, using usernames to conceal their identities. Others are accused of visiting the couple's home and sexually assaulting the woman. Jurors must determine each defendant's alleged involvement.

Ms Oakley said the word 'unaware' repeatedly appeared in communications examined by investigators. Prosecutors allege that the woman's inability to consent was central to what the defendants sought.

Prosecutors Detail Alleged Network of Men

According to the prosecution, the husband was inviting other men to the couple's home by 2023 at the latest. Allegations involving the nine defendants cover incidents dating from 2015 to 2025.

Ms Oakley alleged that men visited the property and sexually assaulted the woman while she lay unconscious. The husband was also said to have recorded incidents and shared images and videos online, sometimes while the alleged abuse was taking place.

'It is difficult to conceive how such offending could get worse, but it did,' Ms Oakley told the court.

She referred to the accused men's 'barbaric fantasies', alleging that they knew the woman was not consenting. However, the defendants dispute the charges, and the prosecution must prove its allegations against each man.

The nine defendants face different allegations. Seven are accused of offences involving physical contact, while two are alleged to have encouraged or facilitated abuse online. The husband's guilty pleas do not establish their guilt.

Those standing trial include David Graves, 60, of Ilkeston, Derbyshire, and Daniel Rayner, 42, of Whitstable, Kent. Philip Wild, 59, Mohammed Sabir, 28, and Jonathan Kirk, 43, all of Stockport, are also defendants.

Jordan Wallace, 31, and Alan Keelan, 42, both of Wythenshawe, Manchester, also face charges. Robert Stewart, 70, of Stockport, and Richard Townsend, 38, of Heywood, Greater Manchester, complete the group. All nine deny the allegations.

Four other men have already pleaded guilty to offences connected with the case. They are Karl Lindsay, 56, of Taunton, Keith Fotheringham, 59, of Dundee, Sean Peers, 38, of Stockport, and Graham Brougham, 74, of Northwich.

Their guilty pleas are separate from the allegations being considered against the nine defendants.

Ms Oakley told jurors that some online exchanges included advice about substances and discussions concerning the woman's unconscious state. Prosecutors allege that the men derived gratification from her being 'out of it.'

The trial continues at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, where the nine defendants deny the charges against them.