Three people have been found dead outside a busy parking garage in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, as police revealed a disturbing new detail about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Investigators are treating the deaths as 'not an accident,' raising questions about what happened as authorities work to establish the facts behind the shocking discovery.

Emergency services rushed to the 700 block of Washington Road at around 4:15pm on Tuesday, where three unresponsive individuals were found near the municipal building. All three were pronounced dead despite desperate attempts by first responders to save them.

Mt. Lebanon Bodies Investigation Takes Disturbing Turn

Mt. Lebanon Police Chief Jason Haberman confirmed that the three individuals were discovered behind the city's municipal building, adjacent to a public parking garage on Washington Road.

According to officials, first responders were already administering CPR when police arrived at the scene. Despite their efforts, the three victims were subsequently pronounced dead by a medical examiner. Haberman confirmed that investigators were treating the incident as 'not an accident,' although authorities have yet to publicly disclose what led to the deaths.

The Allegheny County Police Department has been called in to assist local investigators as they work to establish what happened. The identities of the three individuals have not been released, and Haberman declined to confirm whether they were related or explain the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Police Warn of Trauma Across Mt. Lebanon Community

The discovery has sent shockwaves through the close-knit Pennsylvania community, with the police chief warning that the tragedy could affect residents far beyond the immediate scene. Haberman said there would be a 'significant amount of trauma for the community' following the incident, adding that the victims appeared to have connections throughout the area.

'Everybody within the Mt. Lebanon community will know somebody involved with this incident and we really want to send our condolences to them,' he said.

The chief urged residents to keep the victims' families in their thoughts and prayers as the investigation continues. He also encouraged those struggling to process the tragedy to seek counselling and other support services.

First Responders 'Hurting' After Tragic Discovery

The emotional impact of the Mt. Lebanon bodies investigation has also extended to emergency personnel who responded to the scene. Haberman acknowledged that police officers and medical workers were struggling to cope with the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

He said responding officers and medical personnel were 'hurting' and continuing to navigate what he described as a very tragic situation. Police, firefighters and emergency medical services were among those who rushed to Washington Road after the initial emergency call.

The chief's comments highlighted the toll that responding to such incidents can take on those tasked with helping victims and supporting their families.

Police Confirm No Threat to Public

Despite the disturbing circumstances surrounding the three deaths, authorities have reassured residents that there is no immediate danger to the public. Police have not announced any arrests or publicly identified potential suspects as of Tuesday evening.

Investigators continue to examine the scene and gather information to determine what happened to the three individuals. Officials have also urged members of the community to respect the privacy of the victims' families as they come to terms with the tragedy.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities yet to reveal further details about the circumstances surrounding the deaths outside the Mt. Lebanon parking garage.