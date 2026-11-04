Laura Darlene Northrup, 62, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on Thursday, 29 October 2026, for murdering her roommate at a shelter in Sandy, Utah.

Investigators discovered blood and hair on a metal can of Ensure nutrition powder during their investigation into the death of Stephanie Haskett-Carrasco, 62.

Haskett-Carrasco was found dead beneath her bed at the Medically Vulnerable People Program Facility on 26 May 2024. She suffered significant blunt force injuries to her head and neck, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

The facility accommodated people experiencing homelessness, including older residents, veterans and those with medical conditions.

Northrup and Haskett-Carrasco shared a room with another woman, who told investigators that the two frequently argued.

The case was resolved through a guilty plea rather than a jury trial. Northrup pleaded guilty with a mental condition to first-degree felony murder on 22 July 2026, more than two years after the killing.

Bloodstained Ensure Can Linked to Fatal Attack

Investigators recovered a 14.1-ounce can of Ensure nutrition powder inside a plastic container beneath Northrup's bed. The bottom of the can had what appeared to be human blood and hair attached to it.

According to the original charging documents, investigators also discovered a blood-covered white shoe near Haskett-Carrasco's head. A substance resembling blood was found on the room's air conditioning unit and door frame.

Medical examiner Dr Justin Lohmann identified several crescent-shaped cuts and bruises consistent with the metal edge of the Ensure can. He determined that Haskett-Carrasco died from blunt force trauma to the head and classified her death as a homicide.

The physical evidence became central to the investigation, although the available charging documents did not establish the final results of subsequent laboratory testing.

Investigators also reconstructed the hours preceding Haskett-Carrasco's death using witness statements and surveillance recordings.

A neighbouring resident reported hearing an argument from the women's room between 1am and 2am on 26 May 2024. According to court documents, he alerted shelter employees after hearing the occupants shouting.

Surveillance footage showed Northrup leaving the room at approximately 1.57am carrying blankets and other belongings. Investigators observed that she was wearing darker shoes than those seen on her earlier that night.

Northrup briefly returned before leaving again at 1.59am, according to the charging documents.

The third roommate returned around midday but did not discover Haskett-Carrasco's body until approximately 4.30pm. She noticed a foot protruding from beneath the bed, touched it and found it cold.

She immediately sought assistance from shelter staff, prompting an emergency response.

Although investigators documented the argument and Northrup's movements, the charging documents did not identify an eyewitness to the fatal attack or establish a specific motive.

Utah Judge Sentences Northrup as Family Mourns

Third District Judge Dianna Gibson sentenced Northrup on 29 October 2026, following her guilty plea with a mental condition.

The plea acknowledged criminal responsibility while recognising a mental condition. Public reporting did not establish a specific psychiatric diagnosis, and the plea should not be confused with an insanity acquittal.

As part of the agreement, prosecutors dismissed a separate second-degree felony obstruction of justice charge.

According to KSL, Gibson also recommended that Northrup receive credit for more than two years already spent in custody. The report did not specify a possible parole date.

Haskett-Carrasco's five children attended the sentencing hearing, where relatives spoke about their loss and shared memories of their mother.

The family presented a slideshow of photographs accompanied by a recording of her grandchildren singing. One daughter recalled how Haskett-Carrasco loved taking her grandchildren to the arcade before allowing them to choose gifts from a shop.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill described the family's presence as a powerful moment and expressed hope that the sentence would bring 'some measure of justice'.

Gill also said Northrup would receive mental health resources while being held accountable for the killing.

Beyond the courtroom, Haskett-Carrasco's obituary remembered a grandmother who enjoyed dancing, singing and joking with her grandchildren.

Born in Omaha, Nebraska, on 12 December 1961, she was remembered for her compassion, friendships and devotion to her family.

The tribute described her 'playful spirit and loving nature' and the lasting memories she created with those closest to her.

For her children and grandchildren, the sentencing marked the conclusion of a significant stage in the criminal proceedings. It could not restore the mother and grandmother they lost in May 2024.