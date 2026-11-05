A New York City nurse and her boyfriend, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, were found shot dead inside her Bronx apartment on Tuesday evening, in what investigators are examining as an apparent murder-suicide.

Cantarini, 37, was speaking to her father by telephone during the incident. Her father told the New York Daily News that he heard her crying for help and subsequently heard a gunshot.

Officers from the NYPD's 50th Precinct responded to a 911 call reporting an assault shortly after 9pm on 3 November at 3950 Blackstone Avenue in Riverdale. They found a 37-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds to their heads.

The deaths have drawn attention to the circumstances surrounding the couple's relationship and the reported domestic dispute preceding the shooting.

Details of the Violent Incident

The violent incident occurred at about 9pm on Tuesday inside an apartment building located on Blackstone Avenue in the Riverdale neighbourhood of the Bronx.

Cantarini's father said that he remained on the telephone with his daughter for approximately 14 minutes as he tried to persuade her boyfriend not to hurt her.

Separately, amNewYork reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation, that Diaz was heard saying, 'It's over for her.' The reported remark has not been independently confirmed by police.

According to police, law enforcement personnel responded to the residence following a 911 call reporting an assault and discovered both individuals inside the property with distinct gunshot wounds to the head.

Emergency medical services arrived shortly thereafter and pronounced both Cantarini and Diaz dead at the scene. The NYPD said the investigation remains ongoing.

Police sources told amNewYork that investigators believe the deaths followed a domestic dispute between the couple. Authorities have not publicly established a definitive motive.

The Victim and the Suspect

Cantarini worked as a nurse at St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx. According to her father, she and Diaz had been together for a decade and had a six-year-old daughter.

Diaz was identified in New York Post reporting as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer stationed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens.

A neighbour said that Diaz also had a son from a previous relationship. NYPD officials said the couple had no history of domestic incidents involving police.

A downstairs neighbour identified as Kaela said that she and her roommate had overheard an argument between the couple earlier in the week and considered contacting police.

Agency Response and Ongoing Investigations

In a statement, a CBP spokesman said: 'U.S. Customs and Border Protection is aware of an apparent murder-suicide incident involving one of its officers from the New York Field Office. CBP is cooperating with the investigation and defers any additional questions to the New York Police Department'. No other injuries have been reported.

According to reporting based on her family's account, the couple's six-year-old daughter was staying with her grandparents after Cantarini had dropped her off earlier that day.

Her father said she had returned to collect clothes, believing Diaz was at work when she went to the apartment.