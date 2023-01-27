Even the most tech-savvy firms' defences can be breached by sophisticated hackers. Riot Games confirmed that the source code for "League of Legends" and "Teamfight Tactics" (TFT) had been exfiltrated by hackers.

The company said that it even received an email from the hackers demanding ransom money. However, the developer said it does not plan to pay and assured "League of Legends" and "TFT" players that no player data was compromised by the hack.

Riot Games said last week that a social engineering attack was able to access systems in its developmental environment, according to PCGamesN.com. After investigating the hack, the company is now confirming that the source code for "TFT" and "League of Legends" was accessed by the hackers. A legacy anti-cheat platform was also affected.

"Over the weekend, our analysis confirmed source code for League, TFT, and a legacy anti-cheat platform were exfiltrated by the attackers," Riot announced. "Today, we received a ransom email. Needless to say, we won't pay. While this attack disrupted our build environment and could cause issues in the future, most importantly we remain confident that no player data or player personal information was compromised."

The developer acknowledged that new cheats for "League of Legends" and "TFT" might be developed as a result of the exposure of the source code. However, it is taking steps to mitigate the potential effects of the hack.

"Since the attack, we've been working to assess its impact on anti-cheat and to be prepared to deploy fixes as quickly as possible if needed," Riot said. "Our security teams and globally recognized external consultants continue to evaluate the attack and audit our systems. We've also notified law enforcement and are in active cooperation with them as they investigate the attack and the group behind it."