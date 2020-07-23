Orlando Bloom tattooed Mighty's name on his chest after he and Katy Perry, with the help of local dog rescuers, finally found him after he went missing. Sadly, it was not the happy reunion that everyone hoped for.

The "Carnival Row" star took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of his dog's passing. In an emotional post, he shared that they have found Mighty's collar. He said Mighty's death tore him apart and made him cry more in a week than he thought possible.

"Mighty's on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing," Bloom wrote.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star and his fiancée searched for Mighty for a week after he went missing from their Montecito, California home. Bloom searched for him everywhere, even going door to door in the neighbourhood while Perry posted missing flyers at local stores.

"I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well," the actor added.

Among those who helped look for Mighty was Dog Days Search & Rescue. The group also announced Mighty's passing in a dedicated post on Instagram. They found the dog dead and had to break the tragic news to Perry and Bloom. There is no information on how Mighty died.

"I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond," Bloom continued. "It was a soul connection for sure. I'm sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️'s," he added.

To honour Mighty, Bloom had his name inked on his chest near his heart. He accompanied his lengthy post with photos of his new tattoo and videos of him getting the tattoo and crying over his beloved dog.

Perry reposted Bloom's post and shared that they will miss Mighty so much. The couple is also fur parents to another dog named Nugget.

"We'll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget's brother so much. Forever a paw-shaped hole in our hearts #ripmighty," Perry wrote on Instagram. She also commented on Bloom's post and wrote, "I love you."