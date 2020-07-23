Orlando Bloom tattooed Mighty's name on his chest after he and Katy Perry, with the help of local dog rescuers, finally found him after he went missing. Sadly, it was not the happy reunion that everyone hoped for.

The "Carnival Row" star took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of his dog's passing. In an emotional post, he shared that they have found Mighty's collar. He said Mighty's death tore him apart and made him cry more in a week than he thought possible.

"Mighty's on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing," Bloom wrote.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star and his fiancée searched for Mighty for a week after he went missing from their Montecito, California home. Bloom searched for him everywhere, even going door to door in the neighbourhood while Perry posted missing flyers at local stores.

"I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well," the actor added.

Among those who helped look for Mighty was Dog Days Search & Rescue. The group also announced Mighty's passing in a dedicated post on Instagram. They found the dog dead and had to break the tragic news to Perry and Bloom. There is no information on how Mighty died.

View this post on Instagram

When we find a dog and bring it home safely to its family, ripping down itâ€™s missing posters is one of the most rewarding feelings there can be. Now imagine finding a families dog after it has passed. First telling the family their beloved baby is no longer with us is one of the most excruciating things we have to experience. Then slowly ripping those missing posters down one by one rips a string out of our hearts each poster. Every one torn down and thereâ€™s another tear falling from our eyes. Today after a full week of searching for Orlando and Katyâ€™s dog Mighty we had the pain staking experience of finding Mighty who had already passed over the rainbow bridge and then giving them the most horrible news. Our team worked tirelessly with Mightyâ€™s whole family every single day to search for him. Orlando has such a strong love and passion for his little boy Mighty and when he spoke about him you could just feel the emotion and love in every word. This is not how we hope or envision for any rescue we become involved with to end. It has left a hole in our hearts that can not be repaired and we never even had the chance to meet this miraculous pup. The grief his family is going through right now is one we wouldnâ€™t wish on anybody. The only positive thing we can say is that todayâ€™s events of finding Mighty will allow his family to have closure and hopefully soon start the healing process. Orlando and Katy you are in our thoughts tonight. Please join us in lighting a candle to help Mighty and his journey over the bridge. â€œIf love could have saved you, you would have lived foreverâ€ RIP Mighty. #dog #ripmighty #ddsar #dogsofinstagram #prayersforhealing #rainbowbridge #doglovers

A post shared by Dog Days Search & Rescue (@dogdayssar) on

"I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond," Bloom continued. "It was a soul connection for sure. I'm sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️'s," he added.

To honour Mighty, Bloom had his name inked on his chest near his heart. He accompanied his lengthy post with photos of his new tattoo and videos of him getting the tattoo and crying over his beloved dog.

View this post on Instagram

Mightyâ€™s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. Iâ€™m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A â™ ï¸â€™s â¤ï¸Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar Iâ€™m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brotherâ¤ï¸l

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

Perry reposted Bloom's post and shared that they will miss Mighty so much. The couple is also fur parents to another dog named Nugget.

"We'll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget's brother so much. Forever a paw-shaped hole in our hearts #ripmighty," Perry wrote on Instagram. She also commented on Bloom's post and wrote, "I love you."

Orlando Bloom with his dog Mighty
Orlando Bloom with his dog Mighty Orlando Bloom/Instagram