There's good news and bad news! Riverdale season 4 finale is happening, and it is happening earlier than originally scheduled. Due to coronavirus outbreak, The CW series was forced to shut down production for its remaining episodes of the fourth season. Therefore, episode 19 airing next week will now officially serve as the finale. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Riverdale" season 4 episode 19. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

With episode 19 serving as "Riverdale" season 4 finale, the show falls short of three episodes of the original 22-episode order. Nevertheless, fans are assured that there is more to their favourite show. The network has officially renewed the series for the fifth season.

The final episode of the season is titled "Killing Mr. Honey" and it is going to be extra special because it is directed by the show's star Madchen Amick, who plays the role of fan-favourite Alice Cooper.

The next chapter of the series revolves around the murder plot against the troublemaker principal of Riverdale High. According to the official synopsis for episode 19, Jughead receives a letter from the University of Iowa seeking his entry with a story. This time around, he decides to work on a twisted tale inspired by his friend's revenge fantasy against their Principal for interrupting all the fun events and sabotaging their plans for their senior year.

"After receiving a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to submit a story, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) works on a twisted tale about the gang's revenge fantasy against Principal Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) for all the ways he's ruined their senior year," reads the official synopsis for episode 19 on Spoiler TV.

Fans are informed that the post was written ahead of the broadcast of episode 18 titled "Lynchian" airing this Wednesday. Therefore, the information remains scarce. The network is yet to release a promo video with more details, and it is expected to be unveiled after the broadcast of the penultimate segment. So, stay tuned.

"Riverdale" season 4 episode 19 airs Wednesday.