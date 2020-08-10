Hollywood actress Lili Reinhart opened up about being bisexual and her decision to come out. She revealed that her sexuality was "no secret" to her close friends.

Speaking to Flaunt magazine, Lili Reinhart, who is best known for her role as Betty Cooper in The CW show "Riverdale" and Annabelle in 2019 movie "Hustlers," said that she knew she was attracted to women from a "young age." However, she was apprehensive of speaking her truth for different reasons.

"I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age," she explained. "I felt that since I've exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention. That's not something I wanted to deal with. But to my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret."

Reinhart admits that her decision to publicly come out about her sexuality was inspired by her experience of attending the Black Lives Matter movement in Los Angeles. In June, she shared with her fans on Instagram that she would be participating in the protest alongside the LGBTQ community. She explains the "solidarity she felt" during the march is what urged her to be more truthful about herself.

"It was incredible to be surrounded by so many people who are actively fighting against the injustices that are happening right now," she said. "Enough is enough and hopefully we'll see real change from the actions that are now being taken."

She went on to admit that she has been a silent supporter of the community for a long time.

In the interview, she also opened up about her "maladaptive attachment anxiety at an early age" and battle with "social anxiety." She said that she was "too attached" to her mother. Until she did not make it to elementary school, she would be crying out for her mother.

Reinhart was previously dating "Riverdale" co-star Cole Sprouse. The power couple was on and off-screen sweethearts until they decided to break, earlier this year. E! News confirmed that the distance due to coronavirus lockdown led to a breakup between the actors.

"Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship," a source told the publication.