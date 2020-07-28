"Riverdale" star Vanessa Morgan and American professional baseball star Michael Kopech are headed for divorce. The split between the couple comes at the time when she just announced the news of her pregnancy.

According to Chicago Tribune, the White Sox pitcher has filed for divorce from wife six months after wedding. Citing court records, the 24-year-old sports player filed for divorce on June 19 in Morris County in northeast Texas. This happens to be his hometown as per court information. The hearing date is yet to be listed.

The news of the couple's divorce comes just two days after Vanessa Morgan's big announcement about her pregnancy on Friday. Taking to her Instagram, she shared several photos and videos confirming her pregnancy and that she is due to deliver a baby boy in January. In the pictures, she can be seen celebrating the occasion in a party with her family.

While some of the pictures are a glimpse of a party where the sex of the baby was revealed, others are of her pregnancy tests. "Exciting news... I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January . This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!!," reads part of her lengthy caption on Instagram.

"Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing. I'm just so happy & can't wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be," she added. Read her big announcement below.

Morgan and Kopech got engaged in July 2019. They got married on January 4 this year in an intimate wedding at the Walton Historic House in Florida, according to People.

It is noted that the ceremony had 40 of the couple's closest friends which also included Morgan's "Riverdale" co-stars Skeet Ulrich, Drew Ray Tanner and Madelaine Petsch.