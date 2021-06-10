Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are giving their relationship another chance after reconnecting on the set of "Riverdale."

Mendes and Melton, who had called it quits in 2019 after dating for a year, have officially gotten back together after they spent time with each other while shooting the latest season of "Riverdale." A source told E! News: "The break was nice for them and they reconnected on set of Riverdale. Being around all of their mutual friends and hanging out together often made them realize they still have a strong connection and chemistry."

"They care a lot about each other and have a bond from filming together for so many hours each day," the insider added.

Mendes, Melton, and their other co-stars reunited in Canada in September last year to resume filming the CW series, which was put on halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. When Mendes was leaving for the set, her then-boyfriend photographer Grayson Vaughan had come to the tarmac to see her off with a goodbye kiss. However, they ended their relationship around four months ago.

A source said that the travel restrictions put additional stress on their long-distance relationship, due to which they decided to call it quits. Another insider said: "There was no drama at all, and they are still friends. Their relationship just ran its course."

While Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, and Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle rekindled their romance during filming, they have decided to take it slow.

At the time of their split in 2019, a source had explained that "their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves." Another source said that their busy work schedules put "pressure" on their relationship and caused a lots of "ups and downs."

This time, the couple has decided not to repeat their mistakes. "It's going well and they aren't putting too much stress on the relationship," a source said.

The pair was spotted spending time together in Los Angeles on Friday night, during which they were also joined by co-star Cole Sprouse, his twin brother Dylan Sprouse, and model Stella Maxwell.