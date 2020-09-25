"Riverdale" is officially in production after months of lockdown. The series stars are reportedly adhering to the new normal on the sets and following a safety guideline that includes gargling with mouthwash before an intimate scene.

KJ Apa, who plays the role of Archie in the series, took to Instagram to give his fans a glimpse of new normal on the sets of the show. He posted a video of himself and his costar Camila Mendes, who plays the role of his girlfriend Veronica, taking shots of mouthwash before their kissing scene.

The pair locked their arms around each other before taking in the mouthwash and washing their mouths for a minute as the person holding the camera counted them down.

"Our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene...," Apa captioned the video on his official Instagram account.

According to ET Canada, Mendes reposted the video on her Instagram story with a champagne emoji.

"Riverdale" was forced to suspend its production in March due to coronavirus lockdown. The CW's hit show ran out of new episodes in May. However, they still have two and a half episodes remaining to shoot for "Riverdale" season 4.

As per the report, the cast is currently filming new episodes in Vancouver. They have resumed the production of the remainder of the episodes of season 4 as well as its upcoming season 5.

When we last saw our fan-favourite "Riverdale" characters were in a tiff with Mr. Honey who threatened to cancel the highly anticipated prom. Jughead pens down a story for his University of Iowa submission and it is about killing Mr. Honey. The story details how Archie, Veronica, Jughead, Betty, and Cheryl give in to their dark side and murder their principal. Things change when Jughead receives a letter of recommendation from his principal.

When the show returns for its Season 5, it is expected to delve deeper into the storyline whereby Jughead and Betty receive a videotape featuring a group of gang members who stabbed Mr. Honey to death. Fans can expect to see the high school friends involved in a new murder mystery in its fifth season.

"Riverdale" season 5 is expected to premiere sometime 2021 and will see the characters come together once again after their high school comes to an end.