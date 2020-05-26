"Riverdale's" leading actors and on-screen sweethearts have reportedly ended up their real-life romance. Once again, the rumour mill is rife with news about the couple's split.

Previously, reports about fan-favourite couple's split have emerged. However, the news remained unconfirmed. Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that the couple separated months ago even before the global coronavirus outbreak.

"Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends," a source said.

Last summer, reports about the duo's break up sent fans in frenzy. However, the couple was quick enough to clear the air and defend their relationship through their social media accounts.

While there is still no update from the associated persons yet, the rumour mill insists the couple has broken up.

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet, kids. And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. 'Reliable sources' can kiss my ass," Reinhart wrote on Twitter in July 2019 responding to breakup rumours.

According to People, the couple that is endearingly known as "Bughead" for their onscreen romance are "currently not together." The source reveals that "they tend to be on and off" and right now they appear to be on a break.

Reinhart and Sprouse, who play the role of Betty Cooper and her boyfriend Jughead in "Riverdale" sparked romance rumours in the year 2017. However, they made their first public appearance together as a couple in 2018 Met Gala. Since then, they continue to maintain mystery around their relationship status despite several rumours and reports.

Previously, Reinhart expressed her desire to keep her life private and her relationship from the public eye. She was assertive about not revealing the details about her relationship with Sprouse to the public and media.

"At first, I didn't want things private," she told W. "Now that I'm X amount of years in, I do appreciate the privacy we have, that he's encouraged me to take. No one knows how long we've been together, and no one will until we're ready to say it. No one knows how we fell in love, except for our close friends and us. It's really special," she added.