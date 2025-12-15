In the hours following a fatal shooting at Brown University in the United States, online speculation about the identity of the attacker spread rapidly across social media platforms. The incident, which occurred on 13 December during a final exam review session, left at least two students dead and nine others injured, prompting a campus-wide lockdown and a major law enforcement response.

As police continued their investigation, online users began circulating the name of a man detained in connection with the case, identifying him as Benjamin Erickson, a 24-year-old former US Army serviceman from Wisconsin. The speed with which the name spread raised concerns about misinformation and the risks of drawing conclusions before authorities had confirmed key details.

Authorities have since confirmed that the individual initially detained has been released from custody, though the investigation continues. No individual has been formally charged or publicly identified as the shooter. Law enforcement agencies have emphasised the importance of distinguishing between verified information and online speculation as the investigation remains ongoing.

What Authorities Have Confirmed

Providence Police said officers were called to the Barus and Holley engineering building at Brown University shortly after 4pm local time on 13 December, following reports of an active shooter. Emergency services secured the scene and issued a shelter-in-place order, instructing students and staff to remain indoors while the wider campus was locked down, according to WUSF.

Surveillance footage released by police showed a man wearing dark clothing leaving the building shortly after the shooting. Authorities noted that the footage did not clearly show the individual's face and did not provide sufficient information to publicly identify a suspect.

Later that evening, law enforcement detained a man at a hotel in Coventry, Rhode Island, following a tip-off. Police confirmed that two firearms were recovered from the hotel room. Officials described the detained individual as a 'person of interest', stating that he may have information relevant to the investigation but stopping short of alleging responsibility for the attack, according to ABC7 News.

Reporting on the 'Person of Interest'

Several US news organisations, including CNN, NBC News and The Washington Post, reported that the man initially detained was Benjamin Erickson, citing law enforcement sources. According to those reports, Erickson is a former infantryman who served in the US Army between 2021 and 2024 and had recently travelled from Wisconsin to Rhode Island.

The reports said investigators used mobile phone location data to trace Erickson's movements prior to his detention. Authorities have not formally confirmed Erickson as the shooter, and he has since been released from custody.

Police have repeatedly underlined that the designation 'person of interest' does not imply guilt, according to People. Legal experts note that the term is commonly used during the early stages of investigations and may apply to individuals who could assist inquiries rather than those suspected of committing a crime.

Online Speculation and Misinformation

Despite the absence of formal charges, Erickson's name circulated widely on social media, with some users treating the identification as confirmed. Law enforcement later clarified that early statements suggesting an arrest had been made were inaccurate, contributing to confusion and the spread of unverified claims.

Media analysts warn that premature identification during breaking news events can cause lasting reputational harm, particularly when investigations are incomplete. In this case, some online forums, including Reddit communities, urged restraint and encouraged users to rely on official updates rather than speculation.

Moderators of Brown University-related online forums also appealed for caution, asking the public to await verified information from authorities. The release of the individual underscores the dangers of assuming guilt based on early reporting and social media speculation.

🚨 BREAKING: Providence Police are now RELEASING Brown University person of interest Benjamin Erickson from custody



What an absolute JOKE



They have ZERO CLUE who carried this out.



Absolutely embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/6zzA8yByaN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 15, 2025

BREAKING - Authorities have released Benjamin Warren Erickson from custody after determining he was not involved in the shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island, with the gunman still at large.



More than 24 hours later and they still don’t have a shooter. pic.twitter.com/iETMimMQ5P — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 15, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Brown University suspected SHOOTER, Benjamin Erickson is now being RELEASED.



They STILL don’t have the real shooter.



pic.twitter.com/8ScG1ufppu — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) December 15, 2025

PROVIDENCE MAYOR JUST ANNOUNCED THE PERSON OF INTEREST WILL BE RELEASED!!!



This Benjamin Erickson was WIDELY reported to be the shooter. Apparently he was not.



Possibly the worst handling of an investigation ever. pic.twitter.com/OchazuR78b — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) December 15, 2025

What Remains Unclear

Investigators have not publicly identified a motive for the shooting, nor confirmed whether the detained individual appears in the surveillance footage released by police. Prosecutors have not indicated whether charges will be brought, and officials say forensic analysis and witness interviews are continuing.

The Brown University shooting has highlighted how quickly unverified claims can gain traction during major incidents. While reporting has identified a person of interest, authorities continue to stress that only confirmed facts should guide public understanding as the investigation progresses.