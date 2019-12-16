Hollywood star Robert De Niro does not shy away from playing diverse characters on the cinema and has often portrayed gangsters, the latest of them being mobster Frank Sheeran in "The Irishman." However, when it comes to the US President Donald Trump, De Niro has his reservations.

The veteran actor says he would never take up the role of the 73-year-old president on the silver screen, who he considers a "nasty little b****." In the latest interview with the New York Times, when the actor was asked how he manages to portray "fundamentally inhumane" characters on the screen, the 76-year-old said he never makes a judgement about his character and tries to look from their point of view. However, in the case of Donald Trump, Robert De Niro says he would not be able to do the same.

De Niro said that President Trump, who is currently facing impeachment charges, "is a person who, to me, has no morals, no ethics, no sense of right and wrong, is a dirty player."

"I wouldn't want to play him. He's such an awful person. There's nothing redeemable about him, and I never say that about any character," the Oscar-winning actor said.

When the actor was pointed out that he managed to find redemptive qualities in a delusional psychotic character like Travis Bickle, he said: "I can't compare. There's not one moment that Trump said: 'I'm sorry. I realize I've done something that I shouldn't have done.'"

"He has not one speck of redeemability in him. He's not owed one speck of redeemability," De Niro continued.

The veteran whose characters of Travis Bickle or Joker were involved in the argument that they also, like "Trump's rhetoric, emboldened others to make threats or enact violence," said those arguments might hold, "but Trump has people who follow him who are crazy and want to do crazy things."

Calling the president a "nasty little b****" and his followers "crazy," De Niro said: "What we're doing in film, it's like a dream. We know it's not real...The president is supposed to set an example of trying to do the right thing. Not be a nasty little bitch. Because that's what he is. He's a petulant little punk."

"There's not one thing that I see in him or his family, not any redeeming qualities. They're out on the take. It's like a gangster family," he said about the first family.