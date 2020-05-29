In December 2019, Roberto Escobar, the brother of the infamous Colombian drug lord and narcoterrorist, shocked the tech industry. Under the brand Escobar Inc, he apparently entered the smartphone market and offered the Pablo Escobar Fold 1 as its first flagship device. A few months after, the Pablo Escobar Fold 2 followed, which drew some controversy after tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee made a startling discovery. Nevertheless, it seems that another model is on the way in the form of the Escobar Gold 11 Pro.

In what many consider as a bizarre approach, the first two handsets sold by the company were actually rebranded products from other manufacturers. The first one was reported to be a Royole FlexPai, while the second was confirmed to be a Samsung Galaxy Fold. Now, its latest one – the Escobar Gold 11 Pro – no longer hides that fact that it is just a refurbished iPhone 11 Pro, according to Engadget.

This appears to be exactly what Escobar detailed in previous reports wherein he intends to become "the overstock king-pin." The Escobar 11 Pro, as hinted by the name, is a 256 GB iPhone 11 Pro which is purportedly 24k gold-plated. The units supposedly started out as damaged, but it is not indicated if the repairs were handled by official service centres or a third-party contractor.

Nevertheless, the official website assures buyers that everything is authentic. This apparently includes a pair of earphones and a charger but is packaged in a premium wooden box. The biggest alterations made to the device aside from the alleged three layers of gold plating is the addition of Escobar Inc logo as well as some text indicating the name and the series number. Meanwhile, it also retains the Apple logo, unlike the previous two smartphones it sold.

Escobar's older brother stated: "This is my way of fighting Apple, I sell their phones at a lower price and mine are gold-plated with nice girls showing them off. Apple can never do that." Moreover, it looks like he actually filed a lawsuit against the American tech outfit, which is asking for $2.6 billion. Demo units have to be reviewed by journalists to determine if the Escboar Gold 11 Pro lives up to its claims.