It's that time of year when media platforms release their annual round-ups to update users on their habits over the last couple of months.

With every platform vying for that spot on the trending list, every maker is sharing their own gimmicks to level up their game. For Spotify Wrapped 2025, listeners are given data on 'Listening Age.' While the effort is well-appreciated, it's also resulted in a few hilarious posts and memes from people worldwide.

Spotify Wrapped Listening Age's Wildly Inaccurate Results Result In Virality

People expected the usual stats for this year's Spotify Wrapped, such as top 5 songs, favourite artists, hours of music listened to, and many more. This year, everyone's attention is on Listening Age, a new addition to the roundup.

As per Spotify, Listening Age is based on the 'reminiscence bump,' a person's tendency to connect with music from their younger years.

To calculate this, Spotify first looks at the release dates of all the songs a listener has played. They then identify a five-year span of music that the listener engages with more compared to other people their age.

For example, if a listener plays more music from the 1970s than other people their age, Spotify will hypothesise that their listening age is 63.

The stat is more of a fun take on a person's listening habits than a stat to take seriously. As the guesses are wildly inaccurate, people are coming up with hilarious memes about Spotify Wrapped's unique stat. Very few users are getting the right results, which makes it even more hilarious.

spotify said my listening age is 17 pic.twitter.com/cA7RpspCCX — louis (@pikalouis) December 3, 2025

Many users poked fun at the idea, saying that it's all fun and games until Spotify says that they're a 60-year-old in a 30-year-old's body.

If Spotify was trying to make their annual round-up trending with this new statistic, they've pulled it off effortlessly, as users worldwide are engaging heavily.

How to Get Spotify Wrapped

Spotify Wrapped is available to free and paid accounts. However, the roundup is not available in every region, says a community moderator on Spotify. Unfortunately, we don't have a complete list of which countries the feature isn't available in.

People in ineligible regions who access Spotify Wrapped will see 'We don't have you Wrapped this year' when trying to open it. To open Spotify Wrapped 2025, users need to do the following:

Open the Spotify app. Looked for the 'Wrapped' banner or tab at the home screen. Tap on it.

From there, users can access their round-up and easily share it on social media. The roundup can be viewed anytime as long as it's still up on the platform. Alternatively, users can visit the Spotify Wrapped page in a web browser and scan a QR code to get started.

Apple Music Replay and Spotify Wrapped are leading this year's charge on round-ups, and they've been doing a great job so far. It will be interesting to see how other upcoming roundups like the Reddit Recap and Facebook Year-in-Review are going switch things up.