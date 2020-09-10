Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan, who have been dating for almost a year now, looked loved-up in a recent underwater snap shared by Romeo on Instagram.

Romeo Beckham, the second child of David and Victoria Beckham, took to the picture-sharing app on Tuesday to share a picture of him and his girlfriend Mia Regan packing on some PDA underwater in a swimming pool. The adorable picture showed Mia planting a kiss on Romeo's cheek, while he grinned at the camera.

The picture was first shared by Mia on her Instagram account to celebrate Romeo's 18th birthday last week. Alongside a series of pictures of her boyfriend, the 17-year-old wrote: "Happy 18th my gorgeous boy man!!!!! You have the most beautiful soul and deserve everything. YOU MAKE EVERYONE SMILE AND I LAVAAA YOoU SO MUCH' (sic)."

One of the pictures showed the couple soaking up the sun on the beach, while a montage of short clips showed them doing some fun dance moves. Another snap showed Romeo cuddling his younger sister Harper, nine.

The model took to Instagram once again on Tuesday evening to share the latest pictures of her boyfriend. Alongside snaps of him relaxing by an outdoor swimming pool as well as one of herself sitting on a balcony in a bikini, Mia wrote: "IK IK hes gawgous" (I know, I know...he is gorgeous).

According to a report in Daily Mail, the teenage couple has been dating since May last year. Mia even accompanied the entire Beckham clan when they went for a vacation in Puglia, Italy.

The duo was spotted strolling the streets in London just days after Romeo's milestone birthday celebrations. Mia was dressed casually in blue skinny jeans and a checked shirt with a black vest while Romeo was sporting a dark blue tracksuit and was also carrying what looked like an overnight bag, reports The Sun.

The couple was wearing face masks as well as took precautionary measures against COVID-19, as they walked down the King's Road, but Mia had her mask pulled down her mouth as she snacked on some fruit.