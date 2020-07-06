After the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, actress Rose McGowan is calling for the arrest of former United States President Bill Clinton and Britain's Prince Andrew for their alleged involvement with the convicted sex offender.

Rose McGowan, who was one of the first woman to raise her voice against former Hollywood mogul and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein, tweeted a picture of Weinstein standing side-by-side with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell with red x's over their faces. Alongside the picture, Mc Gowan wrote: "Now get Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew."

Now get Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew pic.twitter.com/7CLn5nLTiV July 3, 2020

Her tweet came a day after Ghislaine was captured by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and New York Police Department in a rural New Hampshire town where she was hiding. Ghislaine, who is the youngest of nine daughters of disgraced newspaper mogul Robert Maxwell who died nearly 30 years ago, is accused of using her powerful connections to help Epstein get away with his crime.

The socialite is also accused of recruiting and grooming underage victims for the convicted pedophile, who took his own life in prison in August last year while awaiting his trial on charges of sex trafficking.

According to Fox News, acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss spoke about Prince Andrew after Maxwell's arrest, and said she "would welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk with us."

"We would like to have the benefit of his statement," Strauss said, while sources close to the British royal insisted to the outlet that he has attempted to reach out and offer his assistance.

"The Duke's team remains bewildered given that we have twice communicated with the DOJ in the last month, and to date, we have no response," the source claimed.

Prince Andrew, the third child of Queen Elizabeth II, was previously also accused of non-co-operation in the FBI's investigation against Epstein, a charge which he has denied via his representatives. Lawyers for the 60-year-old who had to quit as a working royal last year due to uproar surrounding his association with the pedophile insisted that he is offering to provide a 'witness statement,' while FBI authorities argued that they are seeking an 'interview.'