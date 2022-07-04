The manager of a famous bar in Nice, France has been arrested after police found a decomposing body in one of the concrete walls of the bar.

The police discovered the rotting body at the L'Atrium bar when some of the officers had gone to search the premises in connection with the disappearance of a man. The officers noticed traces of blood on the wall, following which firefighters were called to the scene to extract the body last week.

According to a report in The Mirror, the bar manager has admitted to killing the man after a row with him, and hiding the body in the wall. The victim, whose identity has not been revealed yet, had been missing since September last year. Meanwhile, the manager has been arrested for "kidnapping and unlawful confinement resulting in death."

The news has sent shockwaves in the city visited by millions of people every year. The bar itself was famous for its food and ambience but has now been closed.

Read more Woman allegedly decapitates husband, head found in barrel inside family barn

Its Facebook page had thousands of good reviews with people suggesting that one must visit the place if they are in Nice. "The manager is on top of his game, with a friendly team and affordable prices," read one of the reviews.

Several people took to social media to express their shock over what transpired at their favourite bar. "How terrible! We're at a point where drinking a coffee can cost us our lives. Too much insecurity and violence, this city is dangerous," said one of the regulars at the bar.

"It's like something from a film scene. Imagine how many people were having a cocktail or a beer and there was a corpse right next to them. Crazy," wrote one Facebook user. "What world are we living in?" wrote another.