Author Robert Jobson revealed in his book "Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed," that King Charles III saw much of himself in Meghan Markle and was captivated by her intelligence and personality.

Jobson is a veteran royal reporter and he also co-authored the 2002 book "Diana: Closely Guarded Secret" with Princess Diana's Scotland Yard personal protection officer Inspector Ken Wharfe. According to him, "Meghan, at first, was seen by the press as a breath of fresh air" when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017. His Majesty was fond of her because of her interest and dedication to the institution."

In excerpts of his book quoted by Newsweek, Jobson wrote that the former "Suits" star "threw herself into her new role" even before she married Prince Harry. She visited Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, and London, and "was greeted warmly by large enthusiastic crowds wherever she went."

He claimed that "Charles could not have been more welcoming to his future daughter-in-law," who at that time also said that "she was bowled over by his gentlemanly charm." The Duchess of Sussex reaffirmed this sentiment in the "Harry & Meghan" Netflix docuseries when she recalled the help she received from her father-in-law during the wedding. He walked her down the aisle when her own father, Thomas Markle Sr., could not make it to the ceremony. She told viewers, "Harry's dad is very charming and I said to him 'I've lost my dad in this.' So him as my father-in-law is very important to me."

"Charles was captivated by Meghan's intelligence and vivacious personality. He remarked, 'She makes Harry happy. We could not like her more,'" the author shared adding that not only did the monarch help with choosing the choir for the couple's wedding, he also "took time to explain to her the complexities of life in the Firm."

He wrote, "It helped that Meghan was fascinated by British history and royal history. More so than her husband, who is admittedly not a star pupil when it comes to such matters, and sources said she had been poring over notes as she studied the Commonwealth."

Jobson continued, "Charles saw his work ethic and his passion for philanthropy reflected in his new daughter-in-law, who had campaigned to raise awareness of women's issues. It would not have escaped his notice that she also shared his belief in the importance of organic food."

Prince Harry backed the author's revelations in his interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS' "60 Minutes." He said his father instantly took a liking to Meghan Markle when he first introduced her. But he could not say the same for other members of the family including Prince William, who he said was skeptical. He claimed there was a lot of stereotyping involved "right from the beginning before they even had a chance to get to know her."

"The fact that she was American, an actress, divorced, Black, biracial with a Black mother. Those were just four of the typical stereotypes that is— becomes a feeding frenzy for the British press."

The Duke of Sussex also expressed his disappointment at the lack of support he and Meghan Markle received from the family, especially over their problems with the British press. He told Cooper that his family was furious when he put out a statement condemning "the racial undertones of comment pieces" saying, "They felt as though it made them look bad. They felt as though they didn't have a chance or weren't able to do that for their partners."

The relationship with the royals still remains frosty for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. But the duke will have to face his family again when he attends King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation on May 6 while his wife remains in California.