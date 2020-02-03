A video of Meghan Markle features an unexpected confession from her days of acting. The video surfaces days after she and Prince Harry's exit from the royal family. The former "Suits" actress is rumoured to return to showbiz in the future.

The video obtained by Daily Mail, shows the Duchess of Sussex calling herself a "fraud" for telling a white lie to the casting directors to get through auditions for a role in show business. The said clip was shot during Meghan Markle's appearance at a promotional event for her series "Suits" wherein she played the role of Rachel Zane.

The 38-year-old royal confessed that she lied about being a part of a US union, The Screen Actors Guild that represents film and television actors.

"I was Taft-Harteleyed, which is I pretended I was union.... and you have to... it was the pilot called Century City with Héctor Elizondo," she said during the panel discussion. "And I got there, and they're like—'so you're union.' And I'm like, 'Of course I'm union. I mean, yeah, absolutely.' And then I wasn't."

"To this day those casting directors will never hire me. I was such a fraud," she added.

It is said that she lied to get a small role in a pilot for "Century City", a 2004 CBS show.

The video surfaced in the wake of rumours that Meghan will be returning to show business after the royal exit. Prince Harry and Meghan decided to step back from royal duties in order to carve a "financially independent" life, earlier this year. Following the abdication agreement, the Sussexes have moved to Canada to start a new life.

Previously, the couple was rumoured to make appearances in an upcoming Canadian reality show "I Do, Redo." However, the rumours were shut down after a spokesperson for the royals set the record straight. While followers await to find out the royal parents' next move, it is said that Meghan has worked on a Disney project as a voiceover artist for a charity Elephant Without Borders, a charitable organisation committed to conserving wildlife and natural resources. The details about it remain under the wrap.