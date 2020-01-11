In spite of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking announcement of exit from the royal family, Queen Elizabeth II still remains in Sandringham Estate from where she is coordinating with her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William.

Queen Elizabeth II goes to Sandringham Estate, Norfolk, in December and stays there until February 6. The date is of poignant significance for her. The queen's father, King George VI, passed away in Sandringham on February 6, 1952.

The then Princess Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh were in Kenya at the time of the King's death. After they received the news, they immediately returned to the UK. The monarch ascended the throne and her coronation took place on June 2, 1953. The queen became the longest-reigning British monarch in September 2015.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plan to step back as senior members of the royal family on Thursday. The 93-year-old monarch, along with the Prince Charles and Prince William has directed aides to help her grandson Harry and wife Meghan to find a "workable solution" that will allow them to change their roles.

"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," a statement released by Buckingham Palace read. The statement came right after the Sussexes' shock announcement.

According to Hello, senior courtiers began discussions on Thursday. Sources told the publication that they hope to come up with a plan that will allow Harry and Meghan pursue their vision for their future within days, rather than weeks.

"They want to try to do something different and the family is resolved to help them see if it can be done. There is a lot to do, but people are calm and focused on making this work," the insider added.

The queen went to Sandringham for her Christmas holidays on December 20. She took a train from London to King's Lynn. Meanwhile, her husband Philip was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a "pre-existing condition" on the same day. The 98-year-old Duke spent four days in hospital and was released just in time to spend Christmas with his family.