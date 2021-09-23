Royal fans could not help but notice that the Duke of Edinburgh was very good-looking during his youth. They saw pictures and videos of him from the BBC special "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers" that aired on Wednesday.

Members of the British royal family each took turns to share their fond memories of the late Prince, who died on April 9 from old age. He lived a good life until the age of 99 and Prince Charles said his family is lucky to have spent those long years with him.

Aside from the Prince of Wales, Philip's grandchildren Princes William and Harry, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, and siblings Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips also shared how much they miss those quirky, fun, and adventurous moments with their grandpa. Anne, Princess Royal, and Prince Edward are also featured in the video.

Aside from their interviews, the BBC special also gave viewers a glimpse at the earlier life of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II. It is said that the British monarch gave filmmakers and writers access to the family archives for the documentary.

What an absolutely fabulous tribute to HRH Prince Philip. How lovely, warming and delightful to see and hear most of the Royal Family talk about a well loved Husband, Father, Grandad and a humous man

There were photos and videos of the Duke of Edinburgh taken from his days working in the military. There are also fun family videos taken from Balmoral which showed the couple as normal, traditional parents having fun with their young children.

But what especially caught fans' attention was that Prince Philip was a "dish" back in his youth. One noted on Twitter, "I tell you what, Prince Phillip was a bit of a dish in his day wasn't he? A true alpha male, handsome, intelligent, and amusing."

Another agreed and commented, "What a handsome man he was it's no wonder the queen fell in love with him. An amazing character too."

"Actually finding this documentary quite interesting #PrincePhilip did have a wit about him, and watching his children and grandchildren talk about him give you a fuzzy feeling...I could talk about my grandmother for hours and hours. They don't make them like that anymore," another tweeted.

Meanwhile, others shared that Prince Philip was a remarkable man, more so an honourable and loyal consort to Queen Elizabeth II. He was there for her in all 73 years of their marriage and provided her comfort and support.